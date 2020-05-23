Virtual Private Cloud Market by Service (Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services) Component-Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Market.

The Global Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) Market size is expected to grow from USD 20.9 Billion in 2019 to USD 58.9 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- Google (US), Microsoft (US), Alibaba (China), AWS (US), OVH (France), Huawei (China), Rackspace (US), CenturyLink (US), DXC (US), Atos (France).

Various factors driving this adoption are the rising purchasing power of customers and the need to satisfy customer expectations leading to the existing customer retention and new customer acquisition. Online retailing and cloud technologies have significantly disrupted the retail vertical leading to the adoption of cloud computing mainly for storage, backup, and security services.

APAC is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for virtual private cloud vendors during the forecast period. Rapid advancements in emerging technologies, IT infrastructure services, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have led many organizations to adopt VPC services. Governments, especially those in emerging economies, are undertaking massive technology transformation programs (in digital citizen identity, banking, transportation and social welfare) to increase the penetration of public initiatives across multiple bodies.

