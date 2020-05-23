TOP INSIGHTS ON THE GLOBAL CHRONIC IDIOPATHIC CONSTIPATION TREATMENT MARKET -LEADING KEY PLAYERS INVOLVED: MALLINCKRODT PLC, SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS INC

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market By Type (Normal-transit constipation, Slow-transit constipation and Others), Therapy Type (Pharmacological Therapy, Non-pharmacological Therapy), Treatment Type (Medication, Surgery), Drugs (Serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) Receptor Agonist, Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist, Laxatives, Stimulants and Others),Route of Administration (Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Emergence of drugs used to treat primary constipation and high demand of disease specific novel therapies are the key factors that fueling the market growth

Global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.



Few of the major competitors currently working in the global chronic idiopathic constipation treatment market are ALLERGAN, Mallinckrodt plc, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc, Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi, Zydus Cadila, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Shreya Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, Abbott, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi, Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Lupin, East West Pharma, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc Vibrant, Ferring B.V., Albireo Pharma, Inc., and others.

Market Definition: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

Chronic Idiopathic Constipation is also known as functional constipation is gastrointestinal disorders characterized by difficult, infrequent or incomplete passage of stool over a prolonged period of time.

According to the National Institutes of Health, an estimated annual prevalence of constipation is approximately 42 million people in the United States. Increase cases of constipation worldwide and accessibility of treatment is driving the market growth.

Market Drivers

Vulnerable geriatric population as they are highly prone to develop this condition is drive the market growth

Easy accessibility of over-the-counter drugs for chronic idiopathic constipation is boosting the market growth

Adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and lack of physical activity can also drive the market growth

Recent launch of product and emerging new market is propelling g the market growth

Market Restraints



Availability of alternative treatments can expect to shortfall in the market

Limited operating revenue opportunities for research and development of targeted therapies by many pharmaceuticals is acting as a challenging factor for the growth of this market

Low healthcare budget in some developing countries is hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Chronic Idiopathic Constipation Treatment Market

By Type

Normal-transit constipation

Slow-transit constipation

Others

By Therapy Type

Pharmacological Therapy

Non-pharmacological Therapy

By Treatment Type

Medication

Prescription Drugs

Over the Counter Drugs

Surgery

Laparoscopic Rectopexy

Lateral internal sphincterotomy

Dietary Fiber

By Drugs

Serotonin-4 (5-Ht4) Receptor Agonist

Prucalopride

Guanylate Cyclase-C Agonist

Plecanatide

Linaclotide

Laxatives

Sodium Picosulphate

Polycarbophill

Stimulants

Bisacodyl

Senokot

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By End Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Shire Plc a subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has received an approval for Motegrity (prucalopride), a serotonin-4 (5-HT4) receptor agonist for the treatment of Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC) in adult patient. The approval of Motegrity represents the shifts from standard symptomatic therapies to novel disease specific treatment for patients suffering from this devastating condition

In August 2018, Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc out-licensed the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize of Trulance (plecanatide) for the treatment of adults with chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau to Shandong Luoxin Pharmaceutical Group Stock co., ltd with an upfront payment of USD 12.00 million. The acquisition of Chinese commercialization and development rights will immensely enhance the availability of the novel treatment throughout the China.

