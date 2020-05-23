Sustained Release Coatings Market by Substrate Type (Tablets, Capsules, Pills), Polymer Material Type (Ethyl & Methyl Cellulose, Polyvinyl & Cellulose Acetate, Methacrylic Acid, PEG)- Global Forecast to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Sustained Release Coatings Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sustained Release Coatings Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Sustained Release Coatings Market.

The Sustained Release Coating Market size is projected to grow from US$ 478 Million in 2019 to US$ 660 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period.

Ethyl & methyl cellulose was the most extensively used sustained release coating material. Its primary release mechanism is drug diffusion across a water-insoluble membrane. It is an aqueous colloidal dispersion of ethyl cellulose polymer, which can be used as a moisture barrier as well as in sustained release and taste-masking applications.

The APAC sustained release coating market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its rising demand from Japan, India, China, and South Korea. China is expected to lead the demand for sustained release coating due to the increase in the production of pharmaceutical drugs. Generic drug manufacturing in APAC is a lucrative prospect for many foreign investors.

