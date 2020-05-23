Smart Air Purifier MARKET REPORT 2020 TO 2028 MARKET ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, KEY PLAYERS, DRIVERS AND FORECAST

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Smart Air Purifier market.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market: Overview

Smart air purifier or smart air cleaner is an upgraded version of air purifier, which is used for automatic air purification across different industries. It is connected with wireless networks such as Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and can be remotely accessed by using an app on smartphones. It comes in unique smartphone application which provides live readings of air quality data, to measure and monitor airborne particles in the surroundings and delivers the real-time captured data. In addition, it helps to improve room climate and protect health of the people suffering from respiratory ailments, cardiovascular diseases, and headaches.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market: Dynamics

Rising air pollution worldwide and increasing health awareness with growing smart homes are some major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. In addition, technological advancements and increasing research and development activities are among other factors expected to drive growth of the global smart air purifier market.

A recent trend observed in the target market is major electronic companies are focusing to develop advanced air purifiers owing to increasing awareness regarding adverse effects of pollution on health. In addition, government along with automobile manufacturers are taking initiatives to promote technologies which is expected to reduce harmful effects of toxic air.

The major factor that could hamper market growth is stringent rules by regulatory bodies regarding usage of air purifiers which produces ozone. The California Air Resources Board (CARB) banned indoor cleaning devices which produce ozone beyond a limit. All portable indoor air cleaning devices sold in California must be certified by the CARB. However, rising need to remove fine airborne particles and germs in a residential area as well as commercial spaces, including the bedroom, living room, and the kitchen is expected to create lucrative opportunities for player operating in the global market in the near future.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market: Segment Analysis

Among the type segments, the dust collector segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of revenue contribution.

Among the technology segments, the high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) segment is expected to account a significant revenue share.

Among the end use industry segments, the residential segment is projected to hold major revenue share in the global smart air purifier market over the forecast period

Global Smart Air Purifier Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is estimated to account a major share in terms of revenue, followed by a market in Europe. This can be attributed to increasing allergies among people, increasing awareness to curb pollution and environmental protection laws.

Asia Pacific smart air purifier market is expected to register a substantial growth rate, owing to an increase in awareness towards the health, increasing disposable income, and improvement in standards of living. Moreover, countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia are taking initiatives to induce awareness in people regarding the usage of such technologies.

The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is expected to account for a moderate share in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global Smart Air Purifier Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Dust Collectors

Fume & Smoke Collectors

Others (Odor Removal and Germs Removal)

Segmentation by Technology:

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Others (Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Filters and Photocatalytic Oxidation (PCO))

Segmentation by End User:

Residential

Non-residential

