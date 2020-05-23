Side Shaft Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

The Side Shaft Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Side Shaft market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Side Shaft Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Side Shaft Market:

GKN, NTN, Hyundai-wia, Nexteer, KOFCO, Wanxiang, Neapco, JTEKT, Guansheng

The Side Shaft market size will reach 14300 million US$ by 2025, from 12900 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 1.3% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

The Side Shaft provides the dynamic connection between engine and driving wheels, transmitting power and allowing steering angles whilst accommodating suspension movements and isolating vibrations. Each side shaft has two constant velocity joints a fixed joint at the wheel end and a plunging joint at the gearbox end, connected by an interconnecting shaft. Automotive Side Shafts play a vital role in the operation of any vehicle. It ensures optimum delivery of power to the wheels of the vehicle.

Market Insights

Many international side shaft manufacturers have built plants in China and they have occupied large share of automotive side shaft market. There is large technical gap between automotive side shafts produced by manufacturers from China and abroad. To maintain market share, these domestic manufacturers must invest more on research and development.

In application, side shaft is wide and recently has acquired increasing significance in various fields of passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Globally, the side shaft market is mainly driven by growing demand for passenger vehicle which accounts for nearly 85.76% of total downstream consumption of shafts used in automotive in global.

In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, side shafts production will show a trend of steady growth. In 2021 the production of side shaft is estimated to be 245.8 Million Units. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future.

The Side Shaft market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Side Shaft Market based on Types are:

Rear Side Shaft

Front Side Shaft

Based on Application, the Global Side Shaft Market is Segmented into:

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Regions are covered By Side Shaft Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

