Shampoo Ingredients Market Analysis; By Key Players, Applications, Growth Trends, Share & Segment Forecast To 2018 – 2028

Global Shampoo Ingredients Market: Definition and Introduction

Shampoo ingredients are chemicals which are used for the purpose of innovation of shampoo and increase the physiochemical properties of shampoo. Shampoo ingredients are classified into various types on the basis of its functions. Examples of few shampoo ingredients which are used in shampoo preparation include ammonium lauryl sulfate, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS), Dimethicone, citric acid, formaldehyde, alcohol, polyethylene glycols, sodium chlorides, and among others. In term of applications, shampoo ingredients act as foaming agent, wetting agent, cleansing agent, conditioning agent and among other applications.

Global Shampoo Ingredients Market: Dynamic

Global shampoo ingredients market is primarily driven by the cosmetic industry. Emphasis on product innovation aiding the growth of shampoo ingredients market. Most players manufacturing shampoos are more focuses on fragrances and materials with synthetic chemicals, is the key force implicit behind the penetration of shampoo ingredients in the marketplace. Rising use of grooming products for personal use and use in professional grooming services, increasing spend in cosmetic products by consumers of all demographic segments are the main influencers for the shifting consumer preferences.

The shampoo ingredients market has thus been observing growth, owing to the new product development assuring quality and safety in use. Due to the presence of ingredients in shampoo, the hair will be bright or shiny, silky and have other benefits. These superior properties of shampoo based chemicals will propel the high growth of shampoo ingredients market by end of the forecast period

However, shampoo ingredients have few negative effects on the consumer health or hair. For instance, sodium lauryl sulfate (SLS) is one of prominent ingredient used in the shampoos as a foaming agent. As per research, SLS ingredient causes cancer, kidney & liver problems, hair & scalp problems, and among others. This factor will act as a restraining factor for global shampoo ingredients market. Moreover, nowadays, customers are focusing on herbal products to reduce hair fall and stiffness of hair. Thus, the high threat from alternatives to be proven as a key challenge for market growth. In lieu of this situation, consistent efforts have been envisaged by shampoo ingredients manufacturers to offer products free of carcinogenic effects and other hazards related to HSE norms. It is estimated that the shampoo manufacturers spend 5-10% in R&D activities per annum to ensure shampoo ingredients confirming to accepted norms. The global shampoo ingredients can be viewed as a fairly competitive market with a sizeable share of tier-1 and tier-2 level manufacturers operating across the entire globe or in multination, whereas the remaining share consists of small scale manufacturers mainly based out of China.

Global Shampoo Ingredients Market: Segmentation

Global shampoo ingredients market is segmented on the basis of product type, shampoo type, application, and regions On the basis of product type, global shampoo ingredients market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Ammonium Lauryl Sulfate or Sodium Laureth Sulfate

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS)

Dimethicone

Citric Acid

Polyethylene Glycols (PEG)

Sodium Chloride

Formaldehyde

Alcohol

Retinyl Palmitate

Others

On the basis of shampoo type, global shampoo ingredients market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Dry Shampoo

Cosmetic Shampoo

Herbal Shampoo

Anti-dandruff shampoo

On the basis of application, global shampoo ingredients market can be segmented as mentioned below:

Foaming Agent

Wetting Agent

Cleansing Agent

Conditioning Agent

Others

Global Shampoo Ingredients Market: Regional outlook

Global shampoo ingredients can be segmented into seven key regions as North America, Europe, Japan, Latin America, South East Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Developed economies like Europe and North America have more concern towards the modern lifestyle, which expected to witness high market share in global shampoo ingredients market over the forecast period. Further, China and India are the second large economies followed by Europe owing to the increasing urbanization. As a result, South East Asia Pacific expected to be a more lucrative market in term of revenue generation and expand with the significant growth rate in the upcoming few years

Global Shampoo Ingredients Market: Key Players

The global shampoo ingredients market expected to be fragmented due to the medium to low presence of international and local market players. Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of global shampoo ingredients market which is as-

Stepan Company

Kavit Polybind Pvt. Ltd.

Sigma-Aldrich

Cosmetic Chemical

Enaspol A.S.

Alpha Chemicals Pvt Ltd

The Godrej Group

Taiwan NJC Corporation

Akzo Nobel N.V.

BASF SE

Galaxy Surfactants Limited

The Reliance Group

Clariant

Vinamax Organics Pvt.

Hydrite Chemical Co

