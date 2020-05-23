Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Pain Management Devices Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pain Management Devices market.

The global pain management devices market size was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the forecast period. High prevalence of diabetes, coupled with rising geriatric population base, is a high impact rendering driver for this market. According to the estimates of the International Diabetes Federation, the global prevalence of diabetes is expected to increase from 366 million in 2011 to 552 million by 2030. This is expected to increase product demand to manage chronic pain. Moreover, growing geriatric population base suffering from and susceptible to various diseases, including non-communicable diseases like cardiovascular disorders (CVDs), cancer, and diabetes, is likely to boost the demand.

Increasing cases of cancer have also led to rise in the demand for these devices to manage pain caused due to a tumor compressing a nerve and several other factors depending upon the stage of cancer. The therapies given to the patients are also a potential contributor toward cancer pain. Studies have shown that around 20 to 50% of cancer patients experience acute pain at the time of diagnosis and around 75% complain about pain during the disease progression.

The global market is expected to witness strong growth as a result of various technological advancements in this field. These advancements include the advent of products such as electrode-based wearable automatic transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulators, which provide peripheral pain management in a 60-minute run cycle.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.5% from 2019 to 2026. This growth is attributed to increasing demand for these devices in as a result of rising need for management of cancer and diabetes-related chronic pain in a cost-effective manner. In addition, rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries, such as India and Japan, is contributing toward market growth.

Product Insights of Pain Management Devices Market

Electrical stimulators, radiofrequency ablation (RFA), analgesic infusion, and neurostimulation devices are key products used to treat various degrees of pain. The neurostimulation devices segment, which includes spinal cord stimulators (SCS), deep brain stimulators (DBS), and sacral neurostimulators, led the market in 2018. These devices have wide applications in chronic pain management, which include stimulation of spinal cord, deep brain, sacral nerve, vagus nerve, Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES), Repetitive Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (rTMS), and respiratory electrical stimulation. Neurostimulation devices are more efficient than traditional methods as they show a sustained reduction in pain. Additionally, traditional therapy involves intake of medicines that could result in several adverse effects. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of this segment.

On the other hand, RFA devices are expected to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period owing to their extensive usage for management of pain resulting from various disorders such as tumors, cardiac diseases, and varicose veins. Radiofrequency ablation for pain management is the most effective treatment as its effect lasts for 6 to 12 months.

Application Insights of Pain Management Devices Market

The applications of pain management devices are assessed on the basis of products. Cancer, neuropathic pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal diseases, and trauma are the major applications within the pain management devices market. Neurostimulation devices play a substantial role in management of neuropathic pain as spinal cord stimulators yield best results. Moreover, these devices offer benefits such as customized level of stimulation depending on the activities undertaken by the person in a day.

Radiofrequency ablation devices held a significant share in cancer pain management. These devices exert action by high-temperature thermal therapy, which induces coagulation necrotic cells by heating tissue to 100°C. This mechanism of RFA equipment helps in killing cancer cells, thereby enabling effective pain management.

Regional Insights of Pain Management Devices Market

North America led the global market in terms of revenue share in 2018 due to favorable healthcare infrastructure, which facilitated the access to advanced pain management devices. In addition, government initiatives, such as Precision Medicine and Affordable Care Act, coupled with well-planned reimbursement policies, contributed to the market growth in North America. Moreover, rising awareness among people and high purchasing parity have led to an increased demand for these devices. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period owing to increasing government support to improve healthcare infrastructure. Economic developments in countries, such as India and China, with higher disposable incomes are expected to fuel the product demand further.

Market Share Insights of Pain Management Devices Market

Prominent companies in this market include B Braun Melsungen AG; Baxter International, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corp.; Codman and Shurtleff; DJO Global LLC; Pfizer, Inc.; Medtronic Plc; Smiths Medical; St. Jude Medical, Inc.; and Stryker Corp. Key trends witnessed in this market are M&A and strategic alliances to gain competitive edge over others. For instance, in May 2015, St. Jude Medical, Inc. acquired Spinal Modulation, Inc.-a developer of Axium Neurotransmitter system, which targets a neural structure within the spine-to strengthen its product portfolio in pain management devices.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2026.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Electrical Stimulators

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulators (TENS)

Others

Radiofrequency Ablation

Analgesic Infusion Pumps

Intrathecal Infusion Pumps

External Infusion Pumps

Neurostimulation

Spinal Cord Stimulators

Deep Brain Stimulators

Sacral Neurostimulators

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2026)

Cancer

Neuropathic Pain

Facial & Migraine

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Trauma

