Potential Impact Of COVID-19 On Flavor Enhancer Market | Leading Companies Analysis 2027

Global Flavor Enhancer Market: Overview

Flavor and flavor enhancer which are a type of additives used for making the taste of food and beverages better. Generally, 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent flavor enhancers are used in final products of beverages and food. Three types of sources of flavors are available such as natural, artificial, and synthetic. They are used for enhancing and intensifying flavor of the foodstuff without providing any distinguishing flavor of its own. These enhancers are used in food industries. Commonly used flavor enhancers are acidulating, yeast extracts and hydrolyzed vegetable proteins.

Global Flavor Enhancer Market: Dynamics

Changing lifestyle and increasing number of working womens coupled with growing population are the major factors driving growth of the global flavor enhancer market. In addition, increasing number of food service providers including food chains and restaurants coupled with increasing number of food and beverage industries, and pharmaceutical industries are other factors fueling growth of the target market.

However, development of various new natural flavor enhancers. This is among the major opportunity for the manufacturer in the target market.

Furthermore, increasing consumption of low salts, low fats, and low carbohydrates food among population as these flavor enhancers are used to intensify the flavor of this food are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Global Flavor Enhancer Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, acidulates segment is projected to dominates the global market in terms of revenue. On the basis of application, processed and convenience foods segment is expected to register major share the global market in terms of revenue share. On the basis of form, powder form segment is expected to register high revenue growth over the next ten years.

Global Flavor Enhancer Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is expected to register for highest market share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period. Increasing consumption of frozen meat & fish, rapid urbanization, changing lifestyle, and higher disposable income especially in US are factors expected to drive growth of the target market in the region. Asia Pacific market is estimated to witness highest growth in the near future. Growing modernization is a factor fueling growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region. Europe also accounts major share in terms of revenue. Furthermore, market in Latin America anticipated to witness average growth over the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa in the global market.

Global Flavor Enhancer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by product type:

Acidulants

Glutamates

Hydrolyzed vegetable protein

yeast extracts

Others (include sweetness enhancers and nucleotides)

Segmentation by application:

Processed & convenience foods

Beverages

Meat & fish products

Others (include bakery, dairy, confectionery products, and condiments)

Segmentation by form:

Powder

Liquid & semi-liquid

Segmentation by source:

Natural

Synthetic

Artificial

