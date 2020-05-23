Polyetherimide (PEI) Market by Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, Rod), Grade (Reinforced, Unreinforced), Process Type (Injection Molding, Extrusion, Thermoforming, Compression Molding)- Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Polyetherimide (PEI) Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 150 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Polyetherimide Market size is estimated at US$ 522 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 714 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024.

#Key Players- SABIC (Saudi Arabia), RTP Company (US), Ensinger Plastics (Germany), Röchling Group (Germany), Kuraray Europe (Germany) Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials (Japan), Solvay SA (Belgium), and Toray Industries (Japan).

Polyetherimide offers more advantages over metal, and hence several automotive manufacturers are replacing metal parts in the vehicle with a lighter and more economical material. Several vehicle parts including front-end modules, beams, brackets, airbag container, pedal, and seat components have been replaced with PEI, as it has higher heat resistance and better oil resistance. Thereby increasing the engine efficiency and reducing the vehicle weight due to less consumption of energy.

Polyetherimide sheet is made of amorphous PEI that is commonly used as high-performance plastic material. This sheet provides good thermal performance as well as high strength & stiffness. PEI sheet is flame retardant, resistant to acids, and can be operated in the presence of steam and hot water. PEI provides high heat resistance, high strength modulus, and good electrical & insulation properties.

Table of Contents:

Premium Insights

1 Attractive Opportunities in the PEI Market

2 PEI Market, By Grade

3 PEI Market, By Form

4 PEI Market, By Process Type

5 PEI Market, By End-Use Industry

6 APAC PEI Market, By Grade and Country

7 PEI Market, By Key Countries

Market Overview

1 Introduction

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Increasing Demand From the Transportation Sector

2.1.2 Consumption of PEI Over Metals and Other Conventional Polymers

2.1.3 Electrification of Vehicles

2.1.4 Growth in Emerging Economies

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Lower Thermal Conductivity Than Traditional Materials

2.2.2 Increasing Competition From Hybrid Polymers and Composites

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Emerging Applications of PEI

2.4 Challenges

2.4.1 Higher Price than that of Conventional Polymers

3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1 Threat of Substitutes

3.2 Threat of New Entrants

3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

PEI Market, By Grade

1 Introduction

2 Reinforced

2.1 Greater Stability and Improved Physical Properties of Reinforced PEI are Driving Its Demand

3 Unreinforced

3.1 Rapid Growth in the Aerospace and Medical Industries is Expected to Drive the Unreinforced PEI Market

PEI Market, By Process Type

1 Introduction

2 Injection Molding

2.1 PEI Processed Through Injection Molding is Majorly Used in Medical and Electrical Applications Due to Its Strength and Rigidity

3 Extrusion

3.1 The Excellent Mechanical, thermal, and Electrical Properties of the Extrusion Process is Boosting the PEI Market

4 Thermoforming

4.1 Cost-Effectiveness, Easy Modification, and Design Freedom of PEI Compounded Through the Thermoforming Process is Driving the PEI Market

5 Compression Molding

5.1 The Ability to Create Complex Parts is Fueling the Growth of the Compression Molding Segment

….and More