Phytases Market Size, Status, Global Outlook 2020 To 2025

The Phytases Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Phytases market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Phytases Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

BASF, DuPont, DSM, AB Enzymes, Beijing Smistyle, VTR, Jinan Tiantianxiang (TTX）, Huvepharma, Novozymes, Vland Biotech Group

The global Phytases market is valued at 380 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 580 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Phytases market, A phytase (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate phosphohydrolase) is any type of phosphatase enzyme that catalyzes the hydrolysis of phytic acid (myo-inositol hexakisphosphate) an indigestible, organic form of phosphorus that is found in grains and oil seeds and releases a usable form of inorganic phosphorus.

Currently, some companies in the world can produce Phytases product, mainly concentrating in Europe. The main market players are Novozymes, DuPont (Danisco), AB Enzymes, DSM, BASF, etc. The sales volume of Phytases increased from 114235 MT in 2012 to 152622 MT in 2016, with an average growth rate of 5.96%.

In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is smooth relatively. China and Europe are still the mainly consumption regions due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy.

The benefits of enzymes are becoming better realized as more research is done. For the animal, enzymes optimize gut health, produce uniform growth and enhance overall health. For the producer, they decrease feed costs and improve profitability.

Granular Phytases

Powder Phytases

Liquid Phytases

Thermostable Phytases

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Feed Industry

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

