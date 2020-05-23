Pectin Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Pectin Market Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis along with Major Segments and Forecast, 2020-2025. The Pectin market report is a valuable source of data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries. This Pectin Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Companies in the Global Pectin Market:

CP Kelco, Danisco (DuPont), Cargill, Herbstreith& Fox KG, Yantai Andre Pectin, Silvateam, Naturex, Jinfeng Pectin, Pomona’s Universal Pectin, Ceamsa, Yuning Bio-Tec

The global Pectin market is valued at 1120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1370 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% during 2019-2025.

Market Overview

Pectin is a structural heteropolysaccharide contained in the primary cell walls of terrestrial plants. It is produced commercially as a white to light brown powder, mainly extracted from citrus fruits, and is used in food as a gelling agent, particularly in jams and jellies. It is also used in fillings, medicines, sweets, as a stabilizer in fruit juices and milk drinks, and as a source of dietary fiber.

Market Insights

Pectin is a food hydrocolloid that benefits from a high level of acceptance among consumers, a natural perception and is used in food globally.

The Joint Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) has approved the pectin as a safe additive for use in food and it has allocated an Acceptable Daily Intake (ADI) of not specified.

The Pectin market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Pectin Market based on Types are:

High Methoxyl (HM) Pectin

Low Methoxyl (LMC) Pectin

Amidated low Methoxyl (LMA) Pectin

Based on Application, the Global Pectin Market is Segmented into:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Regions are covered By Pectin Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this.

