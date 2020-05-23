Low Foam Surfactants Market by Type (Non-ionic, Amphoteric, Cationic), and Application (Home & Personal Care, Agrochemicals, Oil Field Chemicals, Textiles, Paints, Pulp & Paper, Cement, and Metal Cleaning)

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Low Foam Surfactants Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 115 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Low Foam Market is estimated to grow from US$ 14.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 19.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.6%.

Low foam surfactants are one of the essential ingredients required for detergents, cleaning products, skin care, hair care, ointments, gels, creams, and other cosmetic products.A major change in the lifestyle of consumers is being witnessed in most of the developing countries, especially in China and India. Their increasing income and purchasing power supports the development, which in turn have increased the demand for low foam surfactants in the home &personal care industry.

The Rapid industrialization, coupled with the growing plastics industry drives the market in the region. The rising disposable incomes of consumers, along with the changing lifestyle, play a significant role in boosting the growth of the low foam surfactants market. China is the largest low foam surfactants market owing to its rapidly growing end-user industries. The demand for low surfactants is propelled by the rising demand for personal care products and increasing demand for bio-based surfactants.

#Key Players- AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Croda International plc (UK), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman Corporation (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), Galaxy Surfactants (India), and Oxiteno SA (Brazil).