LED Secondary Optic Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2020 To 2025

The LED Secondary Optic market report provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable).

Top Companies in the Global LED Secondary Optic Market:

Ledlink Optics, Carclo Optics, Auer Lighting, LEDIL Oy, FRAEN Corporation, GAGGIONE (Lednlight), Bicom Optics, Darkoo Optics, Aether systems Inc, B&M Optics, ShenZhen Likeda Optical, HENGLI Optical, Brightlx Limited, Kunrui optical, FORTECH, Chun Kuang Optics, Wuxi Kinglux Glass Lens

The LED Secondary Optic market was valued at 690 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2990 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period.

Market Overview

Secondary optics are those optics which exist outside of the LED package, such as reflector, TIR lenses, Fresnel lenses, and pillow lenses. Secondary optics are used to create the desired appearance and beam pattern of the LED signal lamp.

Market Insights

LEDs generally emit light at a 120-degree viewing angle. LED applications that require more focused light often use a secondary optic that is placed over the LED, which internally reflects light into a spot, medium spot, wide spot or elliptical spot pattern. Secondary optics are used to modify the output beam of the LED such that the output beam of the finished signal lamp will efficiently meet the desired photometric specification. In addition, secondary optics serve an aesthetic purpose by determining the lit and unlit appearance of the signal lamp. The primary optic is included in the LED package, and the secondary optics are part of the finished signal lamp. There are two primary categories of secondary optics used, those that spread the incoming light (diverging optics), and those that gather the incoming light into a collimated beam (collimating optics).

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins.

Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Price in US and EU is much higher than that of China and other developing countries due to their high quality and powerful functionalities. Developing countries such as China and India is more likely to attract more investment opportunity for their potential demand.

The LED Secondary Optic market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global LED Secondary Optic Market based on Types are:

Reflector

LED Secondary Lens

Others

Based on Application, the Global LED Secondary Optic Market is Segmented into:

Street Lighting

Commercial Lighting

Architectural Lighting

Indoor Lighting

Automotive Lighting

Others

Regions are covered By LED Secondary Optic Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

