Lancets Market To Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2020-2025

Top Companies in the Global Lancets Market:

Roche, Lifescan, BD, Bayer, Abbott, Braun, ARKRAY, Terumo, I-SENS, Nipro, Omron, Infopia, AgaMatrix, Smiths Medical, Sarstedt, SANNUO, Yicheng, Yuwell, Greiner Bio One, Edan, Narang Medical

The global Lancets market is valued at 1890 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% during 2019-2025.

Market Overview

Lancets are a pricking needle used to obtain drops of blood for testing. Lancets are being increasingly used by patients affected by cardiovascular and endocrine-related complications.

These devices are being used for cholesterol and glucose tests, heelstick screening tests or phenylketonuria (PKU) tests in newborns, as well as for severely burned or scarred emergency patients, extremely obese patients and thrombotic-tendency patients.

Market Insights

The number of people with diabetes has risen from 108 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

The global prevalence of diabetes* among adults over 18 years of age has risen from 4.7% in 1980 to 8.5% in 2014.

In 2012, an estimated 1.5 million deaths were directly caused by diabetes and another 2.2 million deaths were attributable to high blood glucose.

The Lancets market can be divided based on product types and It’s sub-type, major applications and Third-Party usage area, and important regions

This report segments the global Lancets Market based on Types are:

Safety Lancets

Homecare Lancets

Based on Application, the Global Lancets Market is Segmented into:

Cholesterol Tests

Glucose Tests

Others

Regions are covered By Lancets Market Report 2020 To 2025.

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

North America (USA, Canada, and Mexico).

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and, Italy).

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and, Southeast Asia).

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supplychain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

