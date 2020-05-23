Home Care Packaging Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis By Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Home Care Packaging market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Home Care Packaging market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global home care packaging market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, packaging type, and region.

Global Home Care Packaging Market: Overview

Homecare packaging includes packaging of the products that are used for maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of the households. These products can be packaged by using various containers, cans, bottles, jars, etc., depending upon the form of the product.

Global Home Care Packaging Market: Dynamics

Increasing awareness about maintaining the cleanliness and hygiene of the households is a major factor driving growth of the global market. In addition, increasing urbanization, improved standard of living and increased spending capacity are some additional factors anticipated to propel the demand for home care products and supporting growth of the target market. Homecare product manufacturers are adopting various strategies in order to differentiate their products and sustain in the competitive market such as launching new and innovative products, advancements in packaging technologies and customization as per need of the consumers. This will surge the demand for home care products and ultimately support growth of the global market.

Key trends observed in the global market is the availability of home care products in multiple variants including flower fragrances and availability on various e-commerce shopping channels at a discounted price.

However, high fragmentation of homecare products market and environmental concerns associated with the usage of plastic material are some major factors projected to hamper growth of the global market.

Global Home Care Packaging Market: Segmental Analysis

Among the product type segments, the toiletries segment is expected to account for significant shares of the global market, in terms of revenue. This is attributed to increasing awareness regarding maintaining personal hygiene.

Among the material segments, the plastic segment is projected to register substantial growth, owing to its durability, cost-effectiveness, and other benefits.

Among the packaging type segments, the pouches segment is expected to contribute to significant revenue shares of the global market. This is owing to sustainability, durability, convenience, customization in terms of quantity of the product, and better visibility in shelf offered by pouch packaging.

Global Home Care Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the home care packaging market and will continue its dominance during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapidly growing packaging industry in this region. In addition, increasing urbanization, improved living standards coupled with increasing disposable income are some additional factors supporting the revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, several initiatives of governments such as organizing the campaigns for creating awareness regarding health issues caused due to lack of cleanliness is fueling the demand for home care products and therefore propelling growth of the target market. North America home care packaging market is expected to register significant growth, which can be attributed to high awareness regarding health. In addition, the presence of the major packaging companies is a factor expected to propel the target market growth in the region. Moreover, a high standard of living, willingness to pay more for premium cleaning products coupled with high disposable income are some other factors expected to support revenue growth of the target market.

Global Home Care Packaging Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Dishwashing

Laundry Care

Insecticides

Polishes

Toiletries

Air Care

Segmentation by Material:

Paper

Plastic

Glass

Metal

Segmentation by Packaging Type:

Bottles

Jars

Cartons

Cans

Pouches

