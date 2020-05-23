Glass Mat Market Forecast Made Available by Top Research Firm Forecast 2018 – 2028

The impact of COVID-19 pandemic can be felt across the chemical industry. The growing inability in the production and manufacturing processes, in the light of the self-quarantined workforce has caused a major disruption in the supply chain across the sector. Restrictions encouraged by this pandemic are obstructing the production of essentials such as life-saving drugs.

The nature of operation in chemical plants that cannot be easily stopped and started, makes the operational restrictions in these plants a serious concern for the industry leaders. Restricted and delayed shipments from China have created a price hike in the raw materials, affecting the core of the chemicals industry.

The slacking demand from different impacted industries such as automotive is negatively influencing the growth of the chemical industry. In light of the current crisis, the market leaders are focused to become self-reliant which is expected to benefit the economic growth of different economies in the longer term. Companies are triggering events to restructure and recover from the losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Glass Mat Market: Definition and Introduction

Glass mat panels are moisture- and mold-resistant panels which are non-combustible and offer improved coated fiberglass mat to maximize the coverage of air/water barrier systems. Glass mats are designed for usage in under exterior claddings where gypsum products were conventionally used. Glass mats have a strong lifespan and find a wide range of applications in construction as well as other industries. The primary function of a glass mat is to prevent active materials from shedding from the positive plate, thereby also preventing oxidation.

In term of applications, glass mats are majorly used in automobiles, motorcycles, wind blade production and industrial areas. Some of the exceptional properties of glass mat include better combustibility, flexural strength, linear expansion with moisture change, heat resistance, surface burning characteristics, etc. Owing to these notable properties, glass mats are used in various areas, such as in drywall tape & accessories, flooring reinforcements, roofing & waterproofing, wall reinforcement and insulation and others.

Global Glass Mat Market: Dynamic

The Global glass mat market is majorly being driven by the growth in construction and infrastructural activities worldwide. Rapidly increasing demand from industrial & chemical sector, especially in developing regions, will give a boost to the global glass mat market during the forecast period.

To reduce emission of harmful substances from fossil fuel energy sources, environmental agencies have created some regulations that indirectly push for higher usage of renewable energy sources. This, in turn, has led to higher demand for wind, as a form of energy. Growth in wind energy market and thus, the subsequent increase in the production of wind turbine blades will ultimately create opportunities for the glass mat manufacturers. However, high prices and presence of alternatives will hamper the growth of global glass mat market during the forecast period

Global Glass Mat Market: Segmentation

The global Glass Mat Market is segmented on the basis of mat type, binder type, applications, end-use industry and regions.

On the basis of mat type, the global glass mat market can be segmented as:

Chopped Strand Mat

Continuous Filament Mat

On the basis of binder type, the global glass mat market can be segmented as:

Emulsion Bonded Glass Mat

Powder bonded Glass Mat

On the basis of applications, the global glass mat market can be segmented as:

Drywall tape & Accessories

Flooring enforcement

Wall Reinforcement

Roofing and Waterproofing

Insulation

On the basis of end-use industry, the global glass mat market can be segmented as:

Marine

Construction

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Glass Mat Market: Regional outlook

Geographically, the global glass mat market can be segmented into seven key regions: Japan, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, North America, Europe, China and South East Asia & Pacific. Rapidly increasing industrialization in emerging economies, such as Latin America and South East Asia & Pacific, will generate huge demand for glass mats during the forecast period. Moreover, the entry of new composite materials in developing countries, such as India and China, is another factor that will push the growth of the glass mat market in South East Asia & Pacific region in the next few years.

The market for glass mats is well established in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, while South East Asia Pacific and Latin America are in the growth phase. In turn, emerging economies are estimated to provide high growth platforms for glass mat manufacturers during the forecast period.

Global Glass Mat Market: Key Players

The global glass mat market is expected to be fragmented due to the high presence of international and local market players. Some of the glass mat market participants identified across the value chain of the global glass mat market are ADFORS, Nippon Electric Glass, China Beihai Fiberglass, ushi Group Co., Ltd., Binani Industries Ltd, Advanced Materials Technology (Pty.) Ltd., Saint-Gobain ADFORS, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co. Ltd and Texas Fiberglass Group, etc.

