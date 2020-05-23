Date Palm Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Date Palm market.

Global Date Palm Market: Overview

Date palm is one of the ancient fruit trees which are mostly found in Arab region and is widely cultivated and refined for the eatable sweet fruit. Date palm has an anti-inflammatory and necessary nutrients and have a large amount of crude fiber. Date palm is a valuable dietary product which has cholesterol free nutrients. Date palm tree is one of the multi usable tree which offers timber, food, products, shelter, etc. Date palm fruit is one of the rich source of food which contain minerals, fibers, carbohydrates, and vitamins. Date palm has properties such as anti-carcinogenic and anti-mutagenic. It is also useful in development of safe and efficient insulting materials as it a good example of renewable material.

Global Date Palm Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for healthy ingredients and growing demand for cookies, healthy snacks, desserts, bakery are the major factors expected to drive the target market. In addition, increasing number of manufacturers who are choosing date-based syrups and purees as one of the key ingredients in their products and also dried dates for enhancing nutritional content of confectionery and bakery products are some of the other factors expected to drive demand of the date palm. Furthermore, growing fitness trend and increasing standards for health is among the other factor expected to drive growth of the target market. However, low yield due to fungal sicknesses and hassle in date palm plantation is among a major factor and is expected to restraint the growth of the target market.

One of the major trend observed in the global date palm market is increasing demand for organic dates among consumers

Global Date Palm Market: Segment Analysis

Among the nature segments, organic segment is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Due to changing lifestyle and increasing number of health conscious population. This is the factor expected to drive the growth of nature segment. Among the form, processed is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Among the variety, Zahidi is dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share. Among the end use, dietary supplements are dominating in the global market in terms of revenue share.

Global Date Palm Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, North America market is accounts for the major share and is expected to drive growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for dates palm from snacks maker and with increasing demand in functional food in countries in this region. Asia Pacific market in expected to register fastest growth in terms of revenue in the near future due to consumers are becoming more health conscious and higher demand for nutritious food, are the factors which drive growth of the target market in Asia Pacific region over the forecast period.

Global Date Palm Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by nature:

Organic

Conventional

Segmentation by form:

Raw

Processed

Segmentation by variety:

Deglet Noor

Medjool

Barhi

Zahidi

Segmentation by end use:

Household

Foodservice

Dietary Supplements

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Food Industry

