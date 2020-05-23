COVID-19 UPDATE: ANTERIOR LUMBAR INTERBODY FUSION (ALIF) MARKET GROWTH PROSPECTS, KEY OPPORTUNITIES, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2026

Global anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Global Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) Market By Type (Biologics, Interbody, Others), Procedure (Open Surgery, Minimally Invasive Surgery), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, Speciality Clinics, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) Market

Global anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to increasing demand for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in global anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) market are Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Globus Medical Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stryker, Alphatec Spine, Inc., XTANT MEDICAL, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., Centinel Spine, LLC among others.

Market Definition:

Anterior lumbar interbody fusion is a surgical process, used in treatment of disc in the low back. Fusion locks are used in two or more bones to provide relief in painful motion and make accurate alignment. In the process the disc is removed with an incision in the front part of the belly, and a bone graft is replaced in the vacant space to re-establish the height and to relieve in nerve pinching. The demand for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) has increased due to various advantages such as anterior lumbar interbody fusion helps surgeons to place a larger spacer device to providing support and a better chance of fusion, and helps surgeons to move a forward-slipped L5 vertebra back into normal position and restoring proper tilt and the fusion allow the surgeons to avoid working around the spinal nerves. Demand for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) is furthered expected to increase with rising accidents of degenerative disc disease.

Market Drivers

Increasing number of degenerative disc disease and spondylolisthesis is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of scoliosis or flat back syndrome acts as a market driver

Increasing technological advancement is expected to increase growth of the market

Anterior lumbar interbody fusion usage provides fast recovery; this factor also uplifts the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High risk associated with anterior lumbar interbody fusion including bleeding, infection, nerve damage, incontinence, paralysis, blood clots in your legs or lungs, which are expected to restrain the market growth

High cost of this treatment which is not affordable for everyone is another factor hampering this market growth

Segmentation: Global Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion (ALIF) Market

By Type

Biologics

Interbody

Others

By Procedure

Open Surgery

Minimally Invasive Surgery

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

Specially Clinics

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019 Alphatec has launched ALIF IdentiTi Porous Titanium Interbody System Implant for anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) procedures. The launch will help company to increase its revenue generation from anterior lumbar interbody fusion (ALIF) as IdentiTi ALIF is the first porous titanium ALIF implant solutions available in the market to provide exclusive combination of implant material and geometry

In July 2019, Centinel Spine, LLC has formed partnership with Tiger Woods a professional golfer. The major focus of this partnership to educate the people on spinal disease and about availability of treatments. The partnership will help company to increase its patient bases as Tiger Wood is a one of the most winning professional athletes and also an example of successful Centinel Spine’s STALIF M-Ti spinal fusion surgery

