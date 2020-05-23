Conductive Inks Market by Type (Silver, Copper, Carbon/Graphene, Carbon Nanotube, Conductive Polymer), Application, Region – Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a global report on “Conductive Inks Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 159 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=656584

The Conductive Inks Market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.3 Billion in 2019 to US$ 4.0 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Conductive polymer inks segment is projected to be the fastest-growing type, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical properties of the polymers can be customized according to the application through organic synthesis. These materials successfully combine the electrical properties of metals, such as low cost, resistance to corrosion, and lightweight, with the advantages of polymers.

Photovoltaics was the largest application of the market in 2018 due to the high demand for conductive inks in the PV application for screen printing technology. Rising energy costs, coupled with climate change, are increasing the dependency on renewable energy sources such as the PV photovoltaics technology, which captures the solar energy and transforms it into electricity through the PV effect.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=656584

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1-42%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation – C Level-31%, Director Level-31%, and Others-38%

By Region – APAC – 61%, Europe -31%, North America – 8%

#Key Players- DowDuPont (US), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Heraeus Holding GmbH (Germany), Johnson Matthey (UK), Poly-Ink (France), Sun Chemical Corporation (US), NovaCentrix (US), Creative Materials Inc. (US), Applied Ink Solutions (US), and Vorbeck Materials (US).

List of Tables:

Table 1 PV Cumulative Installed Capacity 2017 (MW)

Table 2 Conductive Inks Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Conductive Inks Market Size, By Type, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 4 Silver Flake Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Silver Flake Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 6 Silver Nanowire Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Silver Nanowire Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 8 Silver Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Silver Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 10 Copper Flake Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Copper Flake Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 12 Copper Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 Copper Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

Table 14 Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 Copper Oxide Nanoparticle Conductive Inks Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (Ton)

…..and More

Access full report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=656584