Clickstream Analytics Industry 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Cost Structure, Including Statista Comprehensive Data And 2028 Forecast Analysis

Global Clickstream Analytics Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global clickstream analytics market report has been segmented on the basis of component, organization size, industry vertical, and region.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Overview

Clickstream analytics is a process of collecting, analyzing, and reporting clickstream data. A clickstream data is collection of information regarding a users activity on online platforms or websites surfed by a user. Clickstream analytics offer profitable benefits to the retail and e-commerce sector, such as creating new sales opportunities, reducing predictable losses, ensuring uninterrupted operations, and improved efficiency by analyzing clickstream data in real time.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Dynamics

Rising e-commerce activities, transaction, and browsing is leading to growing need for clickstream analytics to analyses consumer data is a key factor expected to drive growth of the global market.

Increasing advent of internet facilities that are offered by various industries is also a factor expected to boost growth of the target market. Increasing use of Internet is growing demand for traffic analytics at the server level which is an in-built functionality offered by clickstreams analytics. Traffic analytics tracks on server level; the number of pages served to the user, time taken to load each page, number of time user clicks the browser’s back or stop button, and volume of data that is transmitted before the user moves on.

Increasing penetration of smartphones coupled with increased multiple digital touchpoints is proliferating growth of clickstream analytics owing its ability to determine the effectiveness of the website as a channel-to-market service.

However, stringent data privacy laws and regulations imposed by government could hamper growth of the target market. In addition, presence of various open source clickstream analytics vendor is resulting into stiff competition among players operating in the global market is a challenging factor that would restrain growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Segment Analysis

Among industry vertical segments, the retail and e-commerce segment is expected to growth at a high rate in terms of revenue in the global market.

Increasing consumer base for retail products and rapid rise in number of customer base on e-commerce platforms is generating huge database. This proliferation of consumers or customers is generating yet another digital footprint of e-commerce interactions while engaging on online platform.

Using clickstream analytics helps organization to generate profitable business insights from these digital footprints or data logs. Moreover, collected clickstream data provides marketers and retailers a 360° visualization of customer base, based on multiple dimensions which includes preferences of products, shopping basket analysis, social media linkage platforms, and marketing campaigns feedbacks. This in turn is a key factor to boost growth of the clickstream analytics in retail and e-commerce segment.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Region Analysis

The market in North America is projected to contribute highest revenue share owing to well-developed IT infrastructure in this region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute significant revenue share in the target market.

Global Clickstream Analytics Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Component:

Software

Managed Services

Consulting Services

Deployment and Integration

Support and Maintenance

Segmentation by Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Segmentation by Industry Vertical:

Energy and utilities

Retail and E-commerce

Telecommunications and IT

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and logistics

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Others (Government, Travel and Hospitality, Commercial, etc.)

