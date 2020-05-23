Ceramic Armor Market by Material Type (Alumina, Boron Carbide, Silicon Carbide, Ceramic Matrix Composite, Titanium Boride, Aluminium Nitride), Application and Region – Global Forecast to 2024

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Ceramic Armor Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 117 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

#Key Players- Saint-Gobain (France), 3M Company (US), Koninklijke Ten Cate BV (Netherlands), Coorstek, Inc. (US), CeraTec (Germany), BAE Systems (UK), II-VI Incorporated (US), Morgan Advanced Materials plc (UK), Safariland, LLC (US), and Armor Works Holdings, Inc. (US).

The Ceramic Armor Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 1.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 7.8% between 2019 and 2024.

“Alumina material type is projected to register a higher CAGR, in terms of volume, between 2019 and 2024.”

Ceramic armor manufactured using alumina material is expected to grow at the fast estrate during the forecast period, owing to the properties offered by alumina, such as high modulus of elasticity, refractoriness, and hardness. Also, it provides the best cost-benefit among other ceramic armor material type.

“Vehicle armor application expected to register the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024.”

The vehicle armor application will register the highest CAGR in the ceramic armor market. The ceramic armor is significantly utilized for the manufacturing of vehicle armors as they provide excellent protection against the ballistic threats and projectiles.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Regions Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Unit Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Ceramic Armor Market

4.2 Ceramic Armor Market, By Material Type

4.3 Ceramic Armor Market, By Application and Region

4.4 Ceramic Armor Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Security Concerns in Developing Regions

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Homeland Security

5.2.1.3 Changing Battlefield Scenario

5.2.1.4 Development of Lethal Ammunition and Weapons

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Failure to Provide Complete Protection

5.2.2.2 Complexity of Ceramic Armor Design

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for Lighter Armor Systems

5.2.3.2 Military Modernization Programs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Developing Durable Ceramic Armor According to Different Threats

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

…..and More