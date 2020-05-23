Body Dryer Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Body Dryer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Body Dryer Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Body Dryer market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Global Body Dryer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Global Body Dryer Market Analysis, Trends, Revenue Shares, Key Companies, Growth Rates, and Global & Regional Forecast till 2029 is the title of one of the upcoming reports tracked by the market analyst team at Trusted Business Insights. The report includes analysis which is based on past market studies and future opportunities in the target market. The report offers an in-depth study of the changing market trends, industry analysis, global value, and future opportunities. In addition, the report provides details for each segment, region and key players along with the revenue details and the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the 10-year forecast period. The company profiles of all the key players have been provided with details including revenue share, business segments, change in revenue growth & comparison with previous year, recent developments, product launches, etc. The global body dryer market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

Request Covid – 19 Impact

Body Dryer: Introduction

Body dryers are type of air dryers that eliminate the need of bath towels. Body dryers are available in two types, which include, wall-mounted and on-floor types. The wall-mounted body dryer is most preferred type as drying process is easier and faster as compared to other option, due to proper positioning of the air jets. Wall-mounted type can be positioned as per requirement at different heights with controlled temperature feature, and ensures that the whole body is dried evenly. Body dryers are available in unique designs and can be installed as per customers requirements. These products are not only ideal to be used for humans, but can also be used for pets as well. Moreover, these dryers offer a practical solution for individuals with sensitive skin, disabled, and frail as the process requires minimum or no movement while drying, thereby preventing individuals with special needs from slipping or falling, and skin chafing. Most importantly, these dryers offer independence and mobility, by minimizing caregiver’s help. Body dryers are convenient and economically feasible products for both, residential and commercial use. Body dryer manufacturers are focusing on integrating innovative technologies to meet consumer demand for high-tech products that can help ease process of wiping and drying after shower.

Global Body Dryer Market: Dynamics

Drivers: Rising awareness regarding personal hygiene coupled increasing spending capacity, especially on premium hygiene products are major factors expected to drive growth of the global body dryer market. Improving lifestyle and urbanization also encourages consumers to adopt high-quality luxury products with high-end technologies which is projected to drive market growth. Body dryers are useful products for individuals with limited mobility and with special needs, which is projected to further result in higher demand for body dryers.

In commercial or public set-ups, hygiene issues and risk of disease transmission through a shared towel is one of the major reasons that is leading to higher adoption of body dryers in hotels, pool side showers, gyms, etc. In addition, increasing risk of transmission of infectious diseases among patients in the hospitals and admission of several geriatric patients and patients with temporary or permanent disability and limited mobility are factors encouraging healthcare authorities of hospitals to install body dryers in order to eliminate possibilities of disease transmission and ensure faster recovery of patients, and to avoid mishaps such as slipping or falling. Furthermore, increasing inclination towards smart homes and smart bathrooms is another factor driving market growth to a significant extent.

Higher costs of the product, and high costs associated with product installation and maintenance as compared to towels is a major factor that could hamper growth of the market. In addition, easy availability of disposable towels and wipes are other major factors that could challenge market growth to a certain extent.

Global Body Dryer Market: Segment Analysis

By Product Type:

The wall-mounted body dryer segment is expected to account for higher revenue share as compared to the other segment.

The on-floor body dryer segment is expected to register highest growth rate over the forecast period, as it offers less time to finish the drying process, owing to presence of intense air jets, and it is easy to maintain on-floor product type.

By Application:

The commercial application segment is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market, due to growing demand for body dryers from the hospitality industry, and wellness centers.

The residential segment is projected to witness significant growth rate over the 10-year forecast period. Rising consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene and improving standards of living are projected to drive growth of the residential segment in the global body dryer market. In addition, inclination towards smart bathrooms, easy installation of body dryers and availability of premium designs to choose from are other factors projected to drive growth of the segment.

Global Body Dryer Market, Analysis by Region:

The North America market is expected to account for major revenue share in the global market. Rising awareness regarding hygiene, and early and higher adoption of technologically advanced products by individuals in countries in the region are some of the major factors driving market growth in North America. Europe market is projected to account for significant revenue share in the global market, due to high spending power and inclination towards smart homes and bathrooms. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register highest CAGR over the 10-year forecast period, due to increasing urbanization, rising construction activities in residential and non-residential sectors, and increasing demand for innovative hygiene products. The markets in Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to account for moderately low revenue shares in the target market.

Global Body Dryer Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Wall-mounted

On-floor

Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Global Body Dryer Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580