Biometric-as-a-Service Market 2019 by global industry trends, revenue, industry growth, development status, top leaders, future plans and opportunity assessment 2024

The Global Biometric-as-a-Service Market size to grow from US$ 1.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 2.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 17.0% during 2019–2024.

“Healthcare application area to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

Increasing digital health records and stringent regulatory mandates to manage these records has increased the use of biometrics in the healthcare sector. Additionally, biometrics being increasingly used to monitor the use of prescribed drugs.

“Unimodal segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period”

Unimodal solutions are easy to deploy and less complex than multimodal technologies. However, unimodal technologies are more vulnerable to threats, such as spoofing, and are not as reliable as multimodal systems. These systems are therefore deployed in industries where high levels of security and reliability are not required.

#Key Players-NEC (Japan), Aware (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Nuance (US), Leidos (US), Idemia (France), M2SYS (US), Smile pass (UK), Certibio (Brazil), HYPR (US), BioID (Germany), Accenture (Ireland), Fulcrum Biometrics (US), and Phonexia (US).

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Stakeholders

1.3 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Market Definitions

1.5 Segment Definitions

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Key Trends

3.2 Geographic Insights

3.3 Market Dynamics

4 Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Analysis By Application Area

4.1 Insights

5 Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Analysis By Modality

5.1 Introduction

6 Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Analysis By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solution, By Type

6.3 Solution, By Trait

7 Biometrics-as-a-Service Market Analysis By Region

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Latin America

7.5 Middle East and Africa

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

