Anti-Snoring Treatment Market 2020: Analysis Of Sales, Overview, Segmentation And Growth Rate To 2027

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2027 is a recent report generated by Trusted Business Insights. The global anti-snoring treatment market report has been segmented on the basis of device, surgical procedure, and region.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Overview

Snoring is noisy breathing during sleep that happens when the tissues shakes in the upper airway tract of humans. Some major cause of snoring includes smoke, drink too much alcohol, smoke, drink too much alcohol, sleep on your back, and overweight. Snoring can be a minor disorder, or can be sign of a dangerous medical condition. It is most common problem affecting people of all ages and both genders. For the proper treatment of snoring, it is very important to examine the pharynx, nasal cavity, and larynx, as well as to hear the snoring sound by using a tape recorder.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Dynamics

Key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market is increasing number of people suffering from snoring while sleeping. This can be due to growing number of obese people population, rising consumption of alcohol worldwide, and changing lifestyle. According to WHO, most of the world’s population are living in various countries are overweight and obesity and kills more people than underweight every year. In 2016, approximately 1.9 billion adults (18 years and older) were overweight and obese.

In addition, increasing geriatric, growing cigarette consumption and development of new medical advent products are other factors boosting the demand for anti-snoring products and treatment.

However, high cost and sometimes faulty product which led to recall of products are the factors hampering the growth of the target market over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of device, nasal devices segment is estimated to register significantly high market share over next ten years. This can be due to, nasal devices include nasal strips, nasal clips, etc. which are cost effective as compared to other treatment procedures. On the basis of surgical procedure, Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP) has a decent success rate and is estimated to dominate the market. Various studies have proven that UPP surgical procedure has success rate over 50%.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Trends

The major players are focusing on receiving regulatory authority clearance for snoring devices in order to expand their market share. For instance, in February 2018, The Center for Craniofacial & Dental Sleep Medicine (CFDSM) received Food and Drug Administration(FDA) clearance for snoring appliance and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

Currently, the markets in Asia Pacific is expected to register high growth and maintain its growth over the forecast period. This is primarily attributed to, improved healthcare infrastructure, growing number of private hospitals and home care center, increasing obese population especially in Thailand, Malaysia, and South Korea. In addition, the countries in Asia Pacific region have many pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with research facilities and is expected to create a major opportunity for the player in the global anti-snoring market over the forecast period.

Global Anti-Snoring Treatment Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by device

Mandibular Advancement Devices (MAD)

Tongue Stabilizing Devices (TSD)

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Nasal Devices

Others (include, Chin Straps, Expiratory positive airway pressure (EPAP), etc.)

Segmentation by surgical procedure

Uvulopalatopharyngoplasty (UPPP)

Somnoplasty

Pillar Procedure

Tonsillectomy

Radiofrequency Palatoplasty

Others (include, Laser-Assisted Uvulopalatoplasty (LAUP), Sclerotherapy, etc.)

