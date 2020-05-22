Regional Analysis of Functional Flour Market (2020-2025) with Latest COVID19 Impact by Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, others

Functional Flour Market: Inclusive Insight

The functional flour market was valued at USD 72.35 billion in 2017 and growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

The Functional Flour Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Functional Flour market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, Associated British Foods PLC, General Mills, Inc., The Scoular Company, Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Sunopta, Inc, Parrish and Heimbecker, Limited, Scoular Company, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc,., General Mills Inc., Parrish and Heimbecker Limited, Con Agra Foods Inc., and ITC Limited among others.

Functional Flour Market Trends

Functional Flour Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Bakery Products, Soups & Sauces, RT e Products, Other Applications), By Type (Pre-Cooked Flours, Specialty Flours, Other Functional Flours), By Source (Cereals, Legumes), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Functional flours are grain and non-grain flours modified to enhance the values of individual components for different applications through breeding, blending and by further processing. Consumers worldwide are adopting a combination of grains, cereals, lentils in everyday food for essential nutrients. In addition, an increasing allergy associated with gluten is fuelling the demand for non-wheat based flour. This is stocking demand for functional flours that are made of soy flour, rye flour, and oat flour among others. Food products made of functional flour contain low fat, more protein, fibre, and better nutritional advantages than wheat flour.

The health benefits offered by different functional flours are now being recognized globally and governments are promoting the functional flours and assisting the manufacturers and suppliers. According to an article published recently by the U.S. flour Trends; the market value of functional flour in the Asia-Pacific region was approximately USD 50 billion in the year 2015.

The major players in the functional flour market are making various developments such as launch of new products, opening new research and development centres, and new plants for contributing to the growth of the functional flour market.. In the year 2017 Archer Daniels Midland Company, a leading functional flour producer in Germany has launched new product under the brand name Nutriance. This is a range of innovative wheat protein concentrates with 85% protein as well as excellent digestibility, making it an ideal choice for both the booming sports and senior nutrition markets.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing consumption of convenience and healthy food products

Increase in demand for premium food products

Initiatives to promote functional flours

Intensification of the global trade of functional flours

Stringent government regulations

Lack of infrastructure and technological resources in developing countries

At the Last, Functional Flour industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

