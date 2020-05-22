Precision Forestry Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024

The Global report titled “Precision Forestry Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 144 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Precision Forestry Market was worth US$ 3.9 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.0% during 2019–2024.

#Key Players- Deere & Company (US), Trimble (US), Raven Industries (US), Tigercat (Canada), Ponsse (Finland), Komatsu Forest AB (Sweden), Caterpillar (US), Treemetrics (Ireland), RottneIndustri AB (Sweden), Ecolog (Sweden), Sampo Rosenlew (Finland), Quantum Spatial (US), Hitachi Construction Machinery (Japan), Doosan Infracore (South Korea), Blount International (US), Integrated Forest Management (US), Silvere (Finland), DroneSeed (US), Insight Robotics (Hong Kong), Treevia Forest Technologies (Brazil), and Aerobotics (South Africa).

“The market for inventory & logistics management estimated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The market for inventory & logistics is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. Major factors fueling the growth of inventory & logistics management are increasing the demand for valuation of forests and tracking of logs during the transportation phase. Inventory & logistics management data such as wood volume, number of logs, and log diameters are available in digital form for reducing manual errors; enabling quick reporting and data processing.

“Precision forestry services to grow at highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024”

The precision forestry services market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing interest of forest owners and governments towards automation in the forestry industry and advancements in precision forestry technology are expected to propel the demand for precision forestry services during the forecast period.

“Precision forestry market in APAC to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024”

The precision forestry market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The major factors propelling the growth of this market are the increasing mechanization of forestry operations in countries such as Australia, China, India, and Indonesia; and initiatives taken by various governments for the adoption of digital technology in forest land.

List of Tables:

Table 1 Precision Forestry Market, By Offering, 2019–2024 (USD Billion)

Table 2 Precision Forestry Hardware Market, By Type, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 3 Precision Forestry Hardware Market, By Technology, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 4 Precision Forestry Hardware Market, By Application, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Precision Forestry Hardware Market, By Geography, 2019–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Precision Forestry Software Market, By Technology, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 7 Precision Forestry Software Market, By Application, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 8 Precision Forestry Software Market, By Geography, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 9 Precision Forestry Services Market, By Technology, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 Precision Forestry Services Market, By Application, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 11 Precision Forestry Services Market, By Geography, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Precision Forestry Market, By Technology, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 CTL Technology for Precision Forestry Market, By Offering, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 CTL Technology for Precision Forestry Market, By Application, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 CTL Technology for Precision Forestry Market, By Geography, 2016–2024 (USD Million)

….and More

