Industrial Floor Coating Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunity & Global Forecast to 2026

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the industrial floor coating market includes AkzoNobel, ArmorPoxy, Asian Paints, Axalta Coating System, BASF, CPC Floor Coatings, Dow Chemicals, Florock Polymer Flooring Systems, Grand Polycoats, Kansai Paints, Koninklijke DSM, Michelman, Inc., Nora Systems, Plexi-Chemie, Inc., PPG Industries, Roto Polymers & Chemicals, RPM International, Inc., Sherwin Williams, Sika AG, Tambour and The Lubrizol Corporation among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

Growing awareness regarding the floor coatings owing to durable, dust resistant, abrasion resistant, waterproof properties is driving the market demand. Booming end-use industries, leading to expansion of manufacturing plants and facilities is further boosting the market growth. Rapid industrialization, growing trend for durable yet aesthetic floor across warehouses, factories, manufacturing plants, and assembly units is further contributing the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis, and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of industrial floor coating.

Market Segmentation

The broad industrial floor coating market has been sub-grouped into product, component, floor material and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy Cementitious

Methyl Methacrylate

By Component

Single Component

Double Component

Three Component

Four Component

By Floor Material

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

By Application

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Aviation & Transportation

Warehousing

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for industrial floor coating in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

