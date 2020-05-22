Global Pneumothorax Infection Treatment Market to Record Robust Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years 2019 – 2029

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, (due to COVID-19 Pandemic) new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference

Pneumothorax is a condition of collapsed lung in which air from lung enters into the outer space of chest wall. Pneumothorax often is result of various lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, lung cancer, asthma, tuberculosis, bacterial pneumonia, emphysema, etc. Various triggering factors are identified in pneumothorax such as family history, smoking, etc. The symptoms of the pneumothorax are often mild at start and are difficult to be noticed hence it makes the diagnosis difficult. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, rapid breathing or rapid heartbeat are observed in potential diagnosis of the pneumothorax. As per World Health Organization (WHO), over 251 million worldwide cases of COPD are reported in 2016 with mortality of over 3.1 million in one year.

Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, etc. is expected to drive the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Increasing aging population across the world makes it people prone to the respiratory diseases further expected to drive the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Availability of effective treatment for the pneumothorax across different regions further expected to fuel the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Increasing early diagnosis of pneumothorax due to comparatively increasing awareness about the various respiratory diseases is expected to drive the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Rapidly increasing advanced therapies for the management of pneumothorax in developed as well as developing countries expected to bring additional traction in pneumothorax infection treatment market growth. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as cystic fibrosis, cancer, etc. which are prevalent in countries such as China, the United States and European countries which are high revenue generating region further expected to drive the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Improving state of healthcare in various developing countries such India, Brazil, etc. increases the chances of diagnosis of chronic diseases which in turn expected to drive the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Whereas, delayed diagnosis and low rate of diagnosis of pneumothorax may hampers the potential growth prospect of the pneumothorax infection treatment market. Limited awareness about the pneumothorax infections in underdeveloped countries as well as developing countries may limit the growth of the pneumothorax infection treatment market.

The global pneumothorax infection treatment market is segmented on the basis of treatment type, indication, end user and region

By treatment type, the global pneumothorax infection treatment market is segmented as:

Pleurectomy

Bullectomy

Pleurodesis

Others

By indication, the global pneumothorax infection treatment market is segmented as:

Primary spontaneous pneumothorax Infection

Secondary spontaneous pneumothorax Infection

Injury-related pneumothorax Infection

Tension pneumothorax Infection

Others

By end user, the global pneumothorax infection treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Specialty Clinics

The global pneumothorax infection treatment market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to gradulally increasing diagnosis rate across all the regions. By treatment type, pleurodesis is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global pneumothorax infection treatment market. By indication, injury related pneumothorax is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the global pneumothorax infection treatment market. By end user, hospitals is expected to be the most lucrative segment in the global pneumothorax infection treatment market. The pneumothorax infection treatment market is largely depended on the diagnosis rate and further treatment seeking rate as symptoms are mild.

By region, the global pneumothorax infection treatment market is expected to be dominated by North America due to higher prevalence of the pneumothorax infection in the region. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global pneumothorax infection treatment market. Latin America is expected to experience steady growth in global pneumothorax infection treatment market. Asia-Pacific pneumothorax infection treatment market is expected to be fastest growing market whereas MEA is pneumothorax infection treatment market is expected to be least lucrative.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Pneumothorax Infection Treatment Market Segments

Pneumothorax Infection Treatment Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Pneumothorax Infection Treatment Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2024

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

