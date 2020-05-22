Global Antiarrhythmic Therapy Market to Record Escalated Growth in Revenue During the Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

In the current situation of restricted movement and reduced workforce, (due to COVID-19 Pandemic) new technologies have been developed to provide end-to-end automation in different sectors such as food processing. Automated systems are hired by the companies to ensure continued supply and manufacturing of products with the least manual interference

The antiarrhythmic therapy are primarily used for restoring heart’s normal rhythm and conditions. In conditions where the chances of reverting to normal sinus rhythm becomes complicated, antiarrhythmic therapy may be implicated to prevent more serious and more lethal arrhythmias from occurring. Antiarrhythmic therapy have been since for nearly 100 years and have been remained as one of the primary treatment option for management of atrial fibrillation. The main therapeutic features of antiarrhythmic therapy drugs may include decreasing or increasing conduction velocity, altering the excitation state of cardiac cells by altering the duration of effective refractory period and suppress abnormal arrhythmias. All antiarrhythmic therapy drugs can either directly or indirectly alter membrane ion conduction, and this can alter the physical characteristics of cardiac action potentials. For instance, some drugs are can also be used to block fast sodium channels. These channels can determine how fast the membrane can depolarize during an action potential.

The antiarrhythmic therapy across the globe will witness growth due to many factors which includes advancements in therapeutic treatments, increase in geriatric populations, rise and awareness of antiarrhythmic therapy and growing preference for antiarrhythmic therapy over cardiac catheters. Besides key drug manufacturers have range of antiarrhythmic therapy drugs in pipeline which is going to further accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, entering of new and small players in antiarrhythmic therapy is also considered to provide competitive environment in the global antiarrhythmic therapy market during the forecast period.

On the basis of Drug types, the Antiarrhythmic Therapy market is segmented into:

Sodium-Channel Blockers

Beta Blockers

Potassium-Channel Blockers

Calcium-Channel Blockers

Others

On the basis of Route of Administration, the Antiarrhythmic Therapy market is segmented into:

Injectable Route

Oral Route

On the basis of Distribution Channels, the Antiarrhythmic Therapy market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Globally, patients with heart failure, are advised to take antiarrhythmic therapy as the treatment is thought to be safe and effective. In cases where these treatments failed, catheter ablation could be used. In patients where there is no septal hypertrophy, potassium-channel blockers can safely be administered as antiarrhythmic therapy. These drugs can also be used as first-line antiarrhythmic treatment in patients who are also suffering from coronary artery disease. Other potassium channel blockers such as amiodarone is used as the second-line treatment and are implicated to those patients who fail to respond to the above-mentioned drugs.

North America antiarrhythmic therapy market which includes the U.S. and Canada collectively, will contribute largest market revenue globally. Launch of novel drugs and extensive pipeline products mostly in the US will also contribute to growth of the global antiarrhythmic therapy market. European market is anticipated to be the second largest market in global antiarrhythmic therapy market due to highly advanced healthcare facilities to treat various arrhythmic complications. Japan with its developed economy and healthcare infrastructure will be the most lucrative country in East Asia for antiarrhythmic therapy market. South Asia is anticipated to be the fastest growing market in antiarrhythmic therapy during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing awareness amongst the population on various arrhythmia related complexities and their treatment, better living conditions, and growing health care infrastructure. Moreover, growing both demographically and economically, India and ASEAN countries are expected to lead the antiarrhythmic therapy market in South Asia. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show considerable growth for the antiarrhythmic therapy market in the forecasting period.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global antiarrhythmic therapy market include DENTSPLY Sirona, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Astra Zeneca, Jhonson and Johnson, Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi SA, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bayer, GlaxoSmithKline and Teva Pharmaceutical. These key manufacturers are using advanced research and development tools to develop pipeline products and regulatory approvals of such products could bring new treatment options for antiarrhythmic therapy drugs. This will exercise in global product expansion and offerings, strengthen their product line, and eventually gain strong market share.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Antiarrhythmic Therapy segments

Global Antiarrhythmic Therapy dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2014 – 2018

Global Antiarrhythmic Therapy size & forecast 2019 to 2029

Global Antiarrhythmic Therapy current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Global Antiarrhythmic Therapy drivers and restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

