Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market Will Going To Be Worth $174.9 million By The End Of 2024 | CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co

The global explosion-proof cable glands market was valued at $174.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2024. The explosion-proof cable glands market offers features such as high load bearing capacity and robust design. The market is expected to witness significant growth in future, owing to increase in number of refineries & stringent government regulations regarding safety. Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2017, accounting for around 33.0% share, due to increase in number of refineries.

The market is segmented into type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on cable type, it is bifurcated as armored and unarmored. The material segment is divided into brass, stainless steel, plastic/nylon, and others. The industry verticals for the market are divided into oil & gas, mining, chemical, manufacturing & processing, and others.

CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co., Jacob GmbH, Hummel AG, Eaton corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC), Amphenol Industrial Products Group, and Cortem Group.

