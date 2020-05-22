Current Technological Advancements on Supply Chain Management Software Market 2025 key players: SAP,Oracle Corporation,JDA Software Group, Inc.,Infor,Manhattan Associates

Supply chain management (SCM) software facilitates the activities of the entire supply chain. SCM software is used in supply chain transactions and helps to manage supplier relationships and business processes. In addition, it provides accurate information and an end to end view of supply chain processes. It integrates the organization and supply chain together into a single system, and helps end users oversee areas such as warehousing, purchasing, marketing, sales, shipping, and others, which help enterprises to make efficient business decisions.

The growth of the global SCM software market is driven by advancements in industrial-grade digital technology, increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software, and rise in need for improved supply chain visibility. However, lack of IT infrastructure in the underdeveloped nations and increase in security & privacy concerns are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, upsurge in demand for transportation management systems (TMS) software and growth in trend Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion in the near future.

The global supply chain management (SCM) software market is segmented on the basis of deployment model, user type, industry vertical, product, and region. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into on-premise and cloud based. By user type, it is bifurcated into small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. Depending on industry vertical, it is fragmented into consumer goods, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail, manufacturing, food & beverages, transportation & logistics, and others.

Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Analysis to 2025 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Supply Chain Management Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Supply Chain Management Software Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. Supply Chain Management Software Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Supply Chain Management Software Market:

SAP,Oracle Corporation,JDA Software Group, Inc.,Infor,Manhattan Associates,Epicor Software Corporation,The Descartes Systems Group Inc.,HighJump,Kinaxis Inc.,IBM Corporation

The Global Supply Chain Management Software Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

