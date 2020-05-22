COVID-19 impact on Identity Verification Market 2020- Future Demand, Size and Manufacturers Analysis

ReportsnReports offers a latest published report on “Identity Verification Market” delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 143 Pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

The Identity Verification Market size is expected to grow from US$ 6.0 Billion in 2019 to US$ 12.8 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.0% during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Research Copy of Identity Verification Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2219864

Top Companies profiled in the Identity Verification Market:

Experian (Ireland)

LexisNexis (US)

Equifax (US)

Mitek Systems (US)

Gemalto (Netherlands)

Onfido (England)

Trulioo (Canada)

Acuant (US)

IDEMIA (France)

Jumio (US)

Authenteq (Iceland)

Shufti Pro (UK)

IDMERIT (US)

iDenfy (Lithuania)

TransUnion (US)

“Services segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The identity verification market by service includes consulting, training and education, and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their identity verification solutions and related processes. The solutions segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

“Increasing deployment of cloud-based identity verification solutions in SMEs is expected to drive the growth of the SMEs segment during the forecast period”

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the rising deployment of the cloud-based identity verification solutions by them to secure their web applications, mobile applications, mobile devices, infrastructure, and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) from unauthorized access, vulnerabilities, and attacks. SMEs are small in terms of their size but cater to a large number of customers globally.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2219864

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Market Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.4.1 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Identity Verification Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2019

4.3 Market By Service, 2019

4.4 Market Market Share of Top 3 Industry Verticals and Regions, 2019

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2019

4.6 Market By Deployment Mode, 2019

4.7 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals

4.8 Market Investment Scenario

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2219864

….and More