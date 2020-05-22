Coronavirus Impacts: Procurement Analytics Market to Grow at 20.4% CAGR to 2023

Procurement Analytics Market 2019 Report analyses the industry status, size, share, trends, growth opportunity, competition landscape and forecast to 2023. This report also provides data on patterns, improvements, target business sectors, limits and advancements. Furthermore, this research report categorizes the market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

The Global Procurement Analytics Market size is expected to grow from US$ 1.6 Billion in 2018 to US$ 4.1 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- SAP (Germany), Oracle (US), SAS (US), IBM (US, Coupa Software (US), Zycus(US), BRIDGEi2i Analytics (India), JAGGAER (US), Rosslyn Data Technologies (England), Genpact (UK), Tamr (US), Simfoni (US), BirchStreet (US), Proactis (UK), and Sievo (Finland).

“Services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The Procurement Analytics Market by service includes professional and managed services. Further, professional services have been classified into consulting, training and education, integration and deployment and support and maintenance services. These services help clients understand their procurement related processes effectively. The solution segment is expected to hold a larger market size during the forecast period.

“Increasing deployment of cloud-based procurement analytics solutions in SMEs to drive the market during the forecast period”

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, owing to the increasing adoption of pay-as-you-go model to manage IT infrastructure as per their requirements. SMEs are concerned about the expenditures of deploying on-premises procurement analytics solutions and contracting skilled staff, and IT teams for their maintenance and hence are leaning towards cloud-based analytical solutions for improving their profit margins and efficiencies. Though SMEs are small in terms of their size, they cater to a large number of customers globally.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regions Covered

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.3.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3.2 Top-Down Approach

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Procurement Analytics Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2018–2023

4.3 Market By Service, 2018–2023

4.4 Market Market Share of Top 3 Professional Services and Regions, 2018

4.5 Market By Organization Size, 2018

4.6 Market Top 3 Verticals

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

5 Premium Insights

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Focus on Enhancing Procurement Channels’ Operational Efficiencies

5.2.1.2 Imminent Need to Handle Compliance Polices and Contracts

5.2.1.3 Organizations’ Struggle to Sustain Their Position in the Competitive Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Growing Concerns Over Data Security Across Enterprises

5.2.2.2 Complexities in Streamlining the Processes and Concerns Regarding Data Privacy

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of ML and AI in Procurement Process

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for Cloud-Based Analytical Solutions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Analytical Expertise

5.2.4.2 Reluctance to Adopt Advanced Analytical Technologies

5.3 Regulatory Implications

5.3.1 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.3.2 General Data Protection Regulation

5.3.3 Government Procurement Agreement

5.4 Use Cases

5.4.1 Adoption of Procurement Analytics Solutions for Improving the Productivity and Optimizing Issues

5.4.2 Leading Chemical Firm Adopted Procurement Analytics Solution for Improved Reporting and Efficiency of the Process

5.4.3 Implementation of Procurement Analytics Solutions By A Packaging Manufacturer Firm to Handle ITs Procurement and Spend Portfolios

5.5 Innovation Spotlight

5.5.1 Latest Innovations in Procurement Analytics

5.6 Analytics Types

