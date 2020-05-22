Coronavirus Impacts: Legal AI Software Market 2020 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2024

According to Market Study Report, Legal AI Software Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Legal AI Software Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry.This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Legal AI Software Market.

The Legal AI Software size to grow from US$ 317 Million in 2019 to US$ 1,236 Million by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.3% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 134 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with 52 tables and 42 figures are now available in this research.

#Key Players- IBM (US), OpenText (US), Thomson Reuters (US), Veritone (US), ROSS Intelligence (US), Luminance (US), LexisNexis (US), Neota Logic (US), Everlaw (US), Legalsifter (US), Pensieve (India), Cognitiv+ (UK), Casetext (US), Klarity (US), Omni Software Systems (US), Nalanda Technology (UK), LawGeex (Israel), Kira (US), and CaseMine (India).

“Software solutions to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

The legal AI software market by solutions has software solutions and platforms segments.Software solutions have witnessed high adoption to achieve many benefits, such as smooth contract management process and analyzing legal data efficiently. It helps legal firms and professionals to manage their huge data and derive insights from them.

“Corporate legal department to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period”

The legal AI software by end user has corporate legal departments, law firms, and other segments.The coporate legal department segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as legal AI software helps them in reducing the cost and stream lining work and processes, reducing repetitive tasks, and attorneys focusing more on building strategies, and increasing productivity.

Competitive Landscape of Legal AI Software Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup)

1.1 Progressive Companies

1.2 Responsive Companies

1.3 Dynamic Companies

1.4 Starting Blocks

2 Strength of Product Portfolio

3 Business Strategy Excellence

List of Tables:

Table 1 United States Dollar Exchange Rate, 2016–2018

Table 2 Factor Analysis

Table 3 Global Legal AI Software Market Size and Growth Rate, 2017–2024 (USD Million and Y-O-Y %)

Table 4 Market Size By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 5 Market Size By Solutions, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 6 Market Size By Service, 2017–2024(USD Million)

Table 7 Market Size By Technology, 2017–2024(USD Million)

Table 8 Market Size By Deployment Mode, 2017–2024(USD Million)

Table 9 Market Size By End User, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 10 List of Top 100 Global Law Firms By Revenue

Table 11 Legal AI Software AI Market Size, By Application, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 12 Legal AI Software Market Size, By Region, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 13 North America: Legal AI Software Market Size, By Component, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 14 North America: Market Size By Solution, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

Table 15 North America: Market Size By Service, 2017–2024 (USD Million)

