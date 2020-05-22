Coronavirus Impacts: Insurance Analytics Market Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, Applications, Industry Demand & Forecast to 2023

According to Market Study Report, Insurance Analytics Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Insurance Analytics Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Insurance Analytics Market.

The Global Insurance Analytics Market to grow from USD 6.63 Billion in 2018 to USD 11.96 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% during the forecast period.

This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Insurance Analytics Market:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

Oracle (US)

SAP SE (Germany)

Salesforce (US)

SAS Institute (US)

OpenText (Canada)

Verisk Analytics (US)

Tableau Software (US)

Pegasystems (US)

Hexaware (India)

Guidewire (US)

MicroStrategy (US)

Sapiens International (Israel)

LexisNexis (US)

Palantir (US)

TIBCO Software (US)

Applied Systems (US)

Birst (US)

BOARD International (Switzerland)

Mitchell International (US)

QlikTech (US)

Vertafore (US)

PrADS Inc. (US)

BRIDGEi2i (India)

Insurance companies are now widely adopting various technology solutions including analytics for their internal and customer-facing services. For example, multi-line carriers that supply both consumer policies — for homes, cars and small groups — in addition to business services, such as P&C insurance, run many applications to handle underwriting, claims, and CRM.

The APAC region is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the global insurance analytics market during the forecast period, due to its growing technology adoption rate. Rapid economic developments, globalization, digitalization, and the increased adoption of cloud-based technologies are expected to drive the insurance analytics market in the APAC region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Insurance Analytics Market

4.2 Market Share Across Various Regions

4.3 Market By Business Application and Region

4.4 Market Professional Services, By Region

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.1.1 Introduction

5.1.2 Market Dynamics

5.1.3 Drivers

5.1.3.1 Rapid Adoption of Data-Driven Decision Making

5.1.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Analytics Techniques

5.1.4 Restraints

5.1.4.1 Lack of Integration With Legacy Systems

5.1.4.2 Varying Regulation Laws and Policies

5.1.5 Opportunities

5.1.5.1 Higher Adoption of Insurance Analytics Tools and Services Among the SMEs

5.1.5.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT Insurance

5.1.6 Challenges

5.1.6.1 Data Quality and Security Issues

5.1.6.2 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2 Industry Trends

5.2.1 Insurance Analytics Market: Top Trends

5.2.1.1 Digitalization

5.2.1.2 Advanced Analytics

5.2.1.3 Automation and AI in Insurance

5.2.1.4 Introduction of New Insurance Distribution Channels Such as Direct Small Insurance Business and Chatbots

5.2.2 Insurance Analytics Market: Use Cases

5.2.2.1 Use Case 1: the Value of Synthetic Peer Benchmarking, By Mitchell International

5.2.2.2 Use Case 2: Optimizing Investigation Process for Identifying Additional Premium Opportunities, By Prads Inc.

5.2.2.3 Use Case 3: Building A Framework to Scale the Experience Given to High Net Worth Individuals to the Entire Customer Universe, By Bridgei2i

5.2.2.4 Use Case 4: Claims Fraud Detection in Insurance, By Aureus Analytics

