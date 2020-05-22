Coronavirus Impacts: In-store Analytics Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR to 2023

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This report on the global In-store Analytics Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global In-Store Analytics Market to grow from US$ 1.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 3.2 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.5% during the forecast period.

#Key Players- RetailNext , SAP, Thinkinside, Mindtree, Happiest Minds, Celect, Capillary Technologies, Scanalytics, Inpixon, Retail Solutions, Dor Technologies, SEMSEYE, InvenSense, Walkbase, and Amoobi.

Brick-and-mortar retailers have witnessed intense competition from various eCommerce websites, which has led to a decline in their growth. Merchandising analysis software provides analytical insights for building a localized strategy on the basis of strong and weaker-performing stores. It also explores incremental revenue opportunities with flexible ad-hoc analysis.

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the high growth potential, growing retail market, and increasing digitalization in the region with the rising need of businesses to remain globally competitive. Furthermore, the inclination of countries across the region toward emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics, is also expected to fuel the growth of the in-store analytics market.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Microquadrant Research Methodology

2.5.1 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

2.6 Research Assumptions

2.7 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the In-Store Analytics Market

4.2 Market By Application (2018–2023)

4.3 Market By Organization Size (2018–2023)

4.4 Market Share Across Regions

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Competition From Ecommerce Players

5.2.1.2 Need for Better Customer Service and Enhanced Shopping Experience

5.2.1.3 Rising Data Volume Around In-Store Operations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns Over New Advanced Technologies

5.2.2.2 Lack of Skilled Personnel

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Advent of Cloud-Based Analytics

5.2.3.2 High Growth Potential in Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Reluctance of Retailers

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Increasing Profits By Leveraging Store Inventories

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Understanding Customer Behavior to Enhance Revenue and Profitability

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Tracking Engagement Metrics and Monitoring Customer Behavior in Real Time

5.3.2 Impact of AI and ML on the In-Store Analytics Market

5.3.3 In-Store Analytics Process

….and More