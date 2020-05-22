Astronishing Growth in Beacons Management Software Market 2024 Thriving and Estimated By Top Key Players: Aruba (HP),Beaconinside GmbH,BlueCats,Estimote, Inc.,Glimworm Beacons

Beacon management software simplifies the administration of the beacon meshes within the given location. It maintains, registers, and checks the position of beacons within the map and monitors the battery status including past data such as downtimes. The software allows its users to change beacon settings as well as change profiles and alerts; both, individually or in bulk. The beacon management software keeps a track of data output from multiple beacons and gives information regarding battery status, last ping time, and alerts regarding visitor analytics.

Factors such as growth in need for technologically advanced platform to manage multiple beacons installed by the retailers or particular company, rise in adoption of beacons across various industries, increase in awareness about the proximity marketing, and large penetration of IoT drives the beacons management software market growth. Moreover, continuous technological advancements in the beacons as well as increase in adoption of beacons management software in the smart cities is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the beacons management software market growth.

The global beacons management software market is segmented based on component, end user, and region. By component, the beacons management software market is divided into software and service. Based on end user, it is classified into retail and non-retail segments.

Some of the key players of Beacons Management Software Market:

Aruba (HP),Beaconinside GmbH,BlueCats,Estimote, Inc.,Glimworm Beacons,Kontakt.io,MobStac, Inc.,Quuppa Oy,Relution Inc.,Sensoro Co., Ltd.

