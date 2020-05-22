Astaxanthin Market Advancements to Watch Out for 2027

Astaxanthin is a natural pigment found in a variety of foods. Astaxanthin has a reddish color and has been shown to speed up treatment of complex diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. In particular, this beneficial pigment lends its vibrant red-orange color to foods like krill, algae, salmon, and lobster. It is found in supplement form and is approved for use as a food coloring in animal and fish feed. Astaxanthin helps to improve brain health, keeps skin glowing, eases inflammation, boosts male fertility and enhances the workout. Astaxanthin is an antioxidant. That means it helps reduce the natural process in the human body called oxidation.

Rising awareness regarding nutraceuticals along with increasing consumer spending on personal care and cosmetic products are the major factors propelling the growth of astaxanthin market. Moreover, benefits offered by astaxanthin such as brain health improvement, maintenance of skin glow, and healthy vision further boost the astaxanthin market demand from the cosmetic industry. Furthermore, the approval of astaxanthin by the U.S. FDA as generally recognized as safe for dietary supplements and approval from various European food agencies has resulted in the growth of astaxanthin market. However, an excessive cost associated with the production and extraction process is primary factors restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period. The probability of adulteration in the product along with clean label requirements may pose a further challenge to the industry participants.

Key Companies Profiled:

AstaReal Holdings Co., Ltd.

AstaSupreme

BASF SE

Beijing Ginko Group

Cardax, Inc.

JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

KeyNatura ehf

PIVEG, Inc.

Royal DSM

Valensa International

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Astaxanthin market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key Elements that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Astaxanthin.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Astaxanthin.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Astaxanthin.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Astaxanthin.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Astaxanthin market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Astaxanthin market segments and regions.

Researchers also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent regulatory changes and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

