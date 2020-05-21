Wood Pellets Market Size, Share, Key Players & Global Forecast to 2026

Latest Wood Pellets Market Report published by value market research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2026 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the wood pellets market include AS Graanul Invest, Drax Biomass Inc, Enviva Partners, LP, German Pellets GmbH, Land Energy Girvan Limited, Lignetics Of Idaho, Inc, Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, Rentech, Inc, Viridis Energy Inc, Zilkha Biomass Energy, LLC, and Others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The increasing price of fossil fuels and natural gas along with the easy availability of wood pellets feedstock is driving the market growth. Also, increasing usage across the industrial sector owing to its low cost of production is again fuelling the market growth. In addition, rising environmental concern in terms of greenhouse gases emission is also expected to propel the demand for wood pellets in the market. However, sustainable forestry initiatives and implementation of standards on forest product by “Forest Stewardship Council” are expected to hamper the market growth.

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of wood pellets.

Market Segmentation

The broad wood pellets market has been sub-grouped into product and application. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Forest Wood & Waste

Agriculture Residue

Others

By Application

Industrial Pellet For CHP/District Heating

Industrial Pellet For Co-Firing

Pellet For Heating Residential/Commercial

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for wood pellets in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

