Influenza Vaccine Market – Impact Of Covid-19 And Benchmarking

The global influenza vaccine market was valued at $3.96 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $6.20 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Influenza, commonly known as flu, is a contagious respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses. Four types of influenza viruses include type A, B, C, and D. The most common types of influenza viruses responsible for seasonal flu each year are type A and B. These viruses enter into the respiratory system of an individual, and are transmitted to other individuals by direct contact or inhalation of virus-laden aerosols. The ideal method to prevent influenza is through vaccination.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global influenza vaccine market include increase in government initiatives to ensure well-being of population, minimal side effects associated with influenza vaccines, advancements in existing vaccines, and development of new vaccines. In addition, upsurge in funding and investments by companies in R&D activities supplements the growth of this market.

However, longer timelines required for vaccine production and higher costs associated with the development hinder the growth of the market globally. Conversely, routine immunization programs in developed and developing countries are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

The global influenza vaccines market is segmented into vaccine type, type, technology, age group, route of administration, and region. By vaccine type, it is bifurcated into quadrivalent and trivalent. Depending on type, it is segregated into seasonal and pandemic. As per technology, it is classified into egg-based and cell-based. According to age group, it is divided into pediatric and adult. On the basis of route of administration, it is categorized into injection and nasal spray. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

ü This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2019 to 2026, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

ü An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

ü A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global influenza vaccine market is provided.

ü An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allows companies to strategically plan their business moves.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Vaccine type

o Quadrivalent

o Trivalent

• By Type

o Seasonal

o Pandemic

• By Technology

o Egg-based

o Cell-based

• By Age Group

o Pediatric

o Adult

• By Route of Administration

o Injection

o Nasal Spray

• By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ France

§ UK

§ Italy

§ Spain

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ Japan

§ China

§ India

§ Australia

§ South Korea

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

o LAMEA

§ Brazil

§ Saudi Arabia

§ South Africa

§ Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

• AstraZeneca Plc.

• Biodiem

• CSL Limited

• Emergent BioSolutions

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Gamma Vaccines Pty Ltd.

• GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

• Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.)

• Novartis AG

• Pfizer, Inc.

• Sanofi Pasteur SA

• Sinovac Biotech Ltd.