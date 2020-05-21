Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market 2020 Strategic Assessment – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Open Text Corporation, EMC Corporation

Global Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Enterprise Information Management (EIM) Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Open Text Corporation, EMC Corporation

Enterprise Information Management (EIM) is the combined power of analytics or business intelligence and content management. Large companies often have separate applications for each of these segments, and EIM seeks to combine them in a more integrated way to remove silos. Organizations that are developing EIM strategies and capabilities are focused on reducing costs and improving efficiencies.

The global EIM market has increased over the years and is expected to grow significantly during the years 2017-2021. The growth in the market is likely to be driven by the various consolidations in the EIM market space since the early 2000s. The market can be segmented into Enterprise Content Management (ECM), Analytics, Information Exchange, Customer Experience Management (CEM), Business Process Management (BPM) and Discovery. Of all the segments, Enterprise Content Management (ECM) remains the largest segment of the market, while the Discovery segment drives the highest growth rate.

The major growth drivers for the Enterprise Information Management (EIM) market are: growth in unstructured data, new regulations, rise in cloud computing, upsurge in big data analytics software & services market and organizational drivers such as customer services, marketing opportunities, process improvement and fraud detection. Despite the market is governed by various growth drivers, there are certain challenges faced by the market such as organizational challenges, data challenges and information challenges.

