A2P Messaging Market 2020 Advancement and Precise Outlook- The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd.

Global A2P Messaging Market studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global A2P Messaging Market: The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), CLX Communications AB, Infobip Ltd., Twilio

SMS is a text message service, that allows mobile devices to exchange short text messages by using standardized communication. The SMS is the most effective way of mobile messaging, as it is secure, have reach on all types of phones, do not require phone to download anything, etc. The SMS are of two types: A2P messages and P2P messages. The P2P messages are those exchanged between persons.

A2P messaging implies application to person messaging. An A2P SMS is an SMS message which is sent from a web based application, to a mobile subscriber. There are many uses of A2P messages, such as alerts, notification, banking updates, one-time password, appointment reminders, etc.

The A2P messaging market can be segmented on the basis of traffic, tools, application and verticals. On the basis of traffic, the market can be divided into national SMS and multi-country SMS. On the basis of tools, the A2P messaging can be divided into cloud API messaging platform and traditional and managed messaging services. The different verticals in which A2P messaging is used are: health, hospitality, retail, transport, gaming, financial institutions and others. The A2P messaging has various applications, such as push content services, interactive services, promotional campaigns, CRM services and others.

