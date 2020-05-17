Global Solar Traffic Products Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solar Traffic Products market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Solar Traffic Products Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Solar Traffic Products market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Solar Traffic Products market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Solar Traffic Products market.”

During 2017, the solar street lights segment accounted for the major shares of the solar traffic products market. Factors such as the product innovations and increasing applications will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the solar traffic products market throughout the forecast period. The government incentives on the use of energy-efficient lights in countries such as India and China, and the presence of a large number of LED chip and packaging factories in China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan will drive the growth of the market in the region.

The global Solar Traffic Products market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Solar Traffic Products volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Solar Traffic Products market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Philips Lighting

Solar Street Lights USA

3M

Carmanah Technologies

Omega Solar

Urja Global Limited

Elecssol

Gemma Lighting

Greenshine New Energy

KCP Solar

Yangfa Lighting Co., Ltd

Su-Kam Power Systems

Ark Lighting

Jinhua SunMaster Solar Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Solar Street Lights

Solar Traffic Lights

Solar Road Studs

Segment by Application

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Other

