Global Pallet Trucks Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Pallet trucks are commonly seen in warehouses, stockrooms, and other environments where wooden pallets are frequently used.

On the basis of type, the global pallet trucks market is segmented into manual type pallet trucks and electric type pallet trucks. As the growth of electric pallet truck market share, the global average price of Pallet Truck is in the increasing trend, from 271 USD/Unit in 2013 to 288 USD/Unit in 2017.

North America is the largest consumption market of Pallet Truck, with a market share nearly 33.77% in 2017. Europe is the second largest consumption market of Pallet Truck, enjoying market share nearly 30.49% in 2017. Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing warehousing operations in China and India.

The global Pallet Trucks market is valued at 2310 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 4570 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pallet Trucks volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pallet Trucks market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Toyota Industries

Hyster Company

Jungheinrich

STILL

Crown

Noblelift

Ningbo Ruyi

NIULI MACHINER

PR Industrial

Uline

TVH Group

Godrej Material Handling

RICO Manufacturing

Noveltek

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Manual Pallet Truck

Electric Pallet Truck

Segment by Application

Retail Store

Warehousing

Manufacturing Plant

Job Site

Others

