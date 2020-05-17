Global Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories Market Research Report 2019 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

“The ongoing Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is re-shaping everything from global economies to product categories, pricing, and stock availability to the consumer behavior. The final report is updated to address the impact of COVID-19 on the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market.

Trusted Business Insights is tracking mining/oil and gas, transportation, employment services, travel arrangements, and the leisure and hospitality sector closely as they are likely to be the hardest-hit sectors. Utilities, local pharma, diagnostics, consumer goods and durables, agro chem and fertilizers, and telecommunications are the sectors that will be weathering the COVID-19 storm and most likely come out relatively unscathed. Interdependencies of sectors are factored in our research report on the Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market.”

Fire hoses use high-pressure water, and other hydrant measures such as foam to extinguish a fire. They are either attached to a fire engine or a hydrant. A fire hydrant, also called a fireplug, is a connection point by which firefighters can tap into a water supply. It forms one of the components of active fire protection.

The latest trend is the use of the fire hydrants that consume less water by plugging the leaks. One such solution for the problem of leakage is provided by Echologics. The company provides solutions for leakages in fire hydrant systems. It specializes in software and sensors, which can locate leaks with a two-meter accuracy. These sensors are attached to above-the-ground water mains, pipes, or fire hydrants and eliminate the need for ground excavations.

The global Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Fire Hose and Hydrant Accessories market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Dixon Valve & Coupling

Elkhart Brass

NAFFCO

Rapidrop

Angus Fire

Berluto

GIACOMINI

Kennedy Valve

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Valves

Nozzles

Couplings

Adapters

Fittings

Segment by Application

Oil and gas

Chemical

Manufacturing

