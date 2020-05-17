Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Gaming Peripheral Market market.

The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Gaming Peripheral Market market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market Analysis Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast to 2028. The global gaming peripheral market report has been segmented as per product type, gaming device type, and region.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market: Overview

Gaming peripheral is an external device especially designed to play video games on computer. There are several types of gaming peripheral devices available in the market that includes, gamepads, gaming, headset, keyboard, mouse, joystick, and virtual reality devices. These peripherals help to enhance gaming experience while playing various video games. The virtual reality devices such as VR PC backpack, VR headset, and VR controller are mainly used by gamers for better gaming experience while playing video games.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market: Dynamics

Increasing technological advancement in video gaming peripheral and rising popularity of various video games such as league of legends, heroes of the storm, and e-sports across the globe are major factors driving growth of the global market. Rising popularity of various gaming peripheral devices such as gaming headsets, mouse, gaming pads, and joystick among professional and hardcore gamers across the globe is another factor supporting growth of the global market.

Growing number of professional video gamers and casual gamers across the globe and increasing penetration of high speed internet in emerging countries is resulting in high demand for gaming peripheral devices and is projected to boost growth of the target market in the next 10 years. Also, rising need for better gaming experience while playing several video games is resulting into increasing demand for virtual reality gaming accessories such as VR controller, VR headsets, and VR PC backpack across the globe is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market.

Furthermore, increasing trend towards adoption of gaming as a profession among young generation across the globe is expected to bolster growth of the global market. Also, increasing commercialization of video games and rising availability of gaming accessories on several e-commerce portals are other factors expected to support growth of the target market in the next 10 years.

However, high cost associated with gaming peripheral devices is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global gaming peripheral market. In addition, increasing health issues associated with video gaming and online gaming is another factor restraining target market growth.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market: Segment Analysis

Rapid adoption of advanced gamepads or controller among gamers is a primary factor driving revenue growth of the gamepadscontroller segment among product type segment.

Among gaming device type segment, the PC (desktoplaptop) segment is projected to register significant growth in the global gaming peripheral market, owing to increasing development and product launches of desktop or laptop along with high configuration by manufacturers across the globe.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market: Region Analysis

The market in Asia Pacific region is dominating the target market in terms of revenue share over the forecast period. This is followed by market in North America and Europe, due to high popularity of various video game series such as Counter-Strike and e-sports among individuals. In addition, high consumer expenditure on advanced gaming peripherals, increasing number of hard-core and professional gamers, and high presence of gaming peripheral manufacturers in various countries in these regions. Market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to register moderate growth in terms of revenue, owing to increasing penetration of various gaming peripheral, VR headset, and VR PC backpack devices in many countries in these regions.

Global Gaming Peripheral Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Gaming Keyboards

GamepadsController

Gaming Headsets

Gaming Mouse

Virtual Reality Devices

Joystick

Segmentation by Gaming Device Type:

Gaming Consoles

PC (DesktopLaptop)

