Global Functional Apparel Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

The global functional apparel market report has been segmented on the basis of type, end user, distribution channel, and region.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Introduction

Functional apparel is comprising of various types of clothing that are ideally designed to offer unique functionalities such as crease-free, easy care, fast drying etc., to the end-users above its basic function. These apparels are used to safeguard from extreme environmental conditions during adventurous sporting activities such as trekking. In addition, it protects from hazards at the workplace such as medical laboratory where various medical testing is carried out.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Dynamics

Rising awareness regarding healthy lifestyle has led to an increase in demand for sportswear, which in turns expected to support growth of the global market. In addition, an increasing number of sporting and other adventurous activities such as trekking, cycling, etc. is fueling the target market growth. Growing demand for functionality-specific apparels and footwear along with increasing participation rate of young population in various sports activities are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the target market. Increasing R&D activities in medical laboratories is another factor fueling demand for medical laboratory wear apparels, therefore, anticipated to propel growth of the global market. Increasing penetration of smartphone and Internet is fueling demand for various functional wear apparels such as activewear, protective wear etc. which in turns estimated to drive growth of the global functional apparel market over the forecast period.

However, availability of counterfeit products at lower cost is another factor anticipated to hamper growth of the target market.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Segment Analysis

On the basis of type, sportswear segment is expected to account the significant revenue share of the market, owing to increasing awareness regarding a healthy lifestyle.

On the basis of the end user, women segment is estimated to witness considerable growth, owing to increasing adoption of changing fashion trends by women population.

Global Functional Apparel Market: Regional Analysis

North America market for functional apparel is expected to register significant growth, owing to increasing demand for premium sports apparels. In addition, the high disposable income of young population and willingness to pay more for designer apparels are some major factors anticipated to drive growth of the target market in the region.

Functional apparel market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to witness substantial growth, owing to rising awareness towards healthy lifestyle. In addition, the increasing rate of participation of young population in various sports such as marathons, swimming, trekking, etc. are fueling demand for sportswear which in turns expected to support growth of the regional market. A strong presence of manufacturing base, availability of raw material, and labor at lower cost are expected to create lucrative opportunities for expansion of the target market in the region. In terms of revenue, the market in Latin America estimated to witness a moderate growth rate over the forecast period, followed by market in the Middle East and Africa.

Global Functional Apparel Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Type:

Sportswear

Laboratory Wear

Protective Wear

Swimwear

Segmentation by End-user:

Men

Women

