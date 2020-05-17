Global Fulvic Acid Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fulvic Acid Market market.

The global fulvic acid market report has been segmented on the basis of form, application, and region.

Introduction: Fulvic Acid Market

Fulvic acid, a yellow-brown substance, naturally found in materials including soil, shilajit, coal, peat, and water bodies such as lakes and streams. Formation of fulvic acid happens when the plants and animals start to decompose and when microbial metabolism processes begin. Fulvic acid is a kind of humic acid and organic compounds found in the earth soil, rock sediments, and water bodies. It helps in slowing down aging process, improves digestive system health, and protects brain functionalities. Fulvic acid has antioxidants properties that help to encounter certain free radical effects that may lead to various issues and helps in detoxifying body. It also helps to extend permeability, extend cell life by offering electrolytes that have various functions in the heart, brain, digestive tract, and muscles.

Dynamics: Fulvic Acid Market

Rising disposable income, coupled with unhealthy eating patterns in developed as well as developing countries is resulting in growing abdomen disorders, which is a key factor estimated to fuel the global fulvic acid market growth. Additionally, growing demand for fulvic acid from the pharmaceutical sector as an ingredient in medicine preparation for immune system, and overall health improvement is additional factor estimated to further support global market growth. Moreover, rising inclination towards healthy food diet with high nutritive value and increasing adoption of fulvic acid from food & beverage industry in order to offer natural ingredients-based supplements that can help to boost digestive system functioning and increase nutrient-absorption capacity of the body are some other factors expected to support growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing government spending on agriculture sector, stringent regulations related to use of bio-based resources for fertility of soil in farming is estimated to support market growth. Rising demand for and adoption of fulvic acid from agriculture sector as ingredient in fertilizers in order gain higher yields and meet consumer demands for food, coupled with rapidly growing global population are some other factors projected to propel global market growth. In addition, increasing government expenditure on pharmaceutical sector and increasing R&D activities on use of fulvic acid for treatment of Alzheimers disease, along with rising global prevalence of Alzheimers disease are important factors projected to further augment demand for fulvic acid and propel market growth significantly.

However, a high intake of fulvic acid results in severe side-effects on health which is a major factor that could limit growth of the global market to some extent.

Segment Insights: Fulvic Acid Market

By Form, Analysis:

The liquid segment recorded highest revenue share in the market and is projected to continue contributing highest share in the years to come, owing to easy absorption of liquid form in making of final products. The solid segment is estimated to account for a moderately lower share in terms of value as compared to the liquid segment.

By Grade, Analysis:

The agriculture and horticulture grade segment is estimated to record highest revenue share in the target market owing to rising awareness regarding benefits of naturally occurring fulvic acid that can fertile the soil significantly and result in large amount of high-quality yields. The pharmaceutical grade segment revenue is projected to expand at a higher CAGR in the next 10 years owing to the rapid growth of the pharma industry, rising need for medicines to treat patients and spending on R&D activities in this field.

Region Insights: Fulvic Acid Market

The fulvic acid market in North America is estimated to record substantially high share in terms of value in the global market and is projected to continue to contribute the highest revenue share over the 10-year forecast period. This is due to higher spending capacity on natural and organic foods, changing consumption patterns, and high patient-pool suffering from digestion issues. Additionally, rising number of R&D activities by key players in the countries such as the US and Canada is supporting market growth in North America. Europe market is estimated to record considerably high revenue contribution in the global market. The fulvic acid market in the Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the 10-year period, due to rapid development in the economies in APAC, well-established agriculture sector, rapid growth of the pharmaceutical sector, coupled with increasing government investments on the healthcare sector.

Global Fulvic Acid Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Form:

Liquid

Solid

Segmentation by Grade:

Industrial

Pharmaceutical

Segmentation by Application:

Agriculture / Horticulture

Medicine & Supplements

Others

