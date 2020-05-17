Global Fresh Cherries Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fresh Cherries Market market.

The global fresh cherries market report has been segmented on the basis of taste, application, distribution channel, and region.

Global Fresh Cherries Market: Overview

Fresh cherries are small in size, round, usually red black with flavor sweet or tart (sour). Varieties of cherry includes black stone cherry, Spanish cherry, morello. Cherries are well known for their antioxidant properties as they have rich source of vitamins and minerals, fiber, potassium, calcium, and folic acid. In addition, sweet cherries contain more vitamin C, fiber, carotenoids, and anthocyanins which may help to reduce cancer risk. Regular consumption of sour cherry may help to increase melatonin levels and improve sleep.

Global Fresh Cherries Market: Dynamics

Rising usage of fresh cherries in ice creams, jellies, salads, dairy beverages, and alcoholic beverages across the globe is a key factor projected to fuel growth of the global market. Cherries are rich source of vitamin A, vitamin C, anthocyanin, calcium, carotenoids, iron, and protein that helps to control blood sugar, weight loss, and lower cholesterol level, and cardiovascular system. This is another factor expected to fuel growth of the global market. Increasing disposable income, growing population, rising preference for fresh fruits and vegetables among individuals are other factors anticipated to propel growth of the global market.

However, sudden climatic changes may affect the yield of product which is a factor expected to hinder growth of the target market to a certain extent.

Global Fresh Cherries Market: Segment Analysis

Among the taste segments, the sweet segment is expected to register higher growth in terms of revenue in the global market over the forecast period, owing to growing health awareness among consumers.

Among the application segments, the bakery segment is expected to account for significant growth in the global market, followed by jams and jellies segments. This is attributable to growing awareness regarding health benefits on consumption of such products.

Among the distribution channel segments, the traditional grocery stores segments is expected to account for highest share in terms of value in the years to come. This is primarily due to, ease of availability of products. The e-commerce segment is expected to dominate in terms of CAGR owing to availability of various discounts and offers as well as services such as home delivery.

Global Fresh Cherries Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific fresh cherries market is expected major share in the global market in the next 10 years. Rapid urbanization and growing demand of fresh cherries in bakery products in emerging countries such as China and India. China is largest country for manufacturing of fruit products, due to the technological advancements in agriculture and increasing consumption of healthy beverage products in the region. Furthermore, rapid urbanization and changing preferences of food and beverages among consumers are factors expected to drive growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The market in North America is expected to register lucrative growth in the global market, owing to the high demand for fresh cherries fruits in countries such as US and Canada in this region. The market in Europe is projected to register moderate growth rate, owing to rising awareness about health benefits of various fresh fruits and vegetables among individuals in countries in this region.

Global Fresh Cherries Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by taste:

Sweet

Sour

Segmentation by application:

Bakery

Jams

Jellies

Ice Creams

Salads

Dairy Beverages

Direct Consumption

Alcoholic Beverages

Segmentation by distribution channel:

Modern Trade

Traditional Grocery Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Channels

Direct Sales

Other Retail Formats

