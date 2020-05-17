Global Food Testing Kits Market 2020 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Food Testing Kits Market market.

Global Food Testing Kits Market: Overview

Food testing kits enable evaluating the integrity and quality of liquid and solid food samples, and makes food testing more efficient and effective. Food testing kits are used for applications comprising food chemistry analysis like sugar, salt, PH level; food allergen analysis, food microbiology analysis, food toxin analysis. Food testing kits include the testing and detection of meat species, pathogens, GMOs, allergen, mycotoxin, and others.

Global Food Testing Kits Market: Dynamics

Rising inclination of consumers towards reliable and faster test results and implementation of stringent food safety policies and regulations owing to rising incidence of foodborne diseases are major factors expected to drive market growth. In addition, growing food safety concerns, coupled with growing competition in the food & beverages industry leading to increasing research & development activities are among other factors expected to drive growth of the global food testing kits market.

Some major factors that could hamper market growth include less availability of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries. However, rising spending on food safety, increasing development of multi-contaminant analyzing technology, and technological advancements in food testing kits are expected to create lucrative opportunities for player operating in the global food testing kits market in the near future.

Global Food Testing Kits Market: Segment Analysis

Among the target tasted segments, the pathogens segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue contribution, and is projected to maintain a dominant position over the forecast period. This dominance can be attributed to factors such as increasing gastrointestinal infection incidences resulting from contamination of food products in developed and developing countries.

Among the technology segments, the immunoassay-based segment is expected to account a significant revenue share. Various advantages of immunoassay-based technology are rapid test results, cost-effectiveness, and ability to conduct screening of various pathogens, GMOs, meat speciation, pesticides, mycotoxins, allergens, and other residues. These factors are expected to drive revenue growth of the immunoassay-based segment in the global food testing kits market.

Among the sample segments, the meat, poultry, and seafood products segment is expected to account the majority revenue share as compared to other sample segments, owing to rising demand for meat products across the globe.

Global Food Testing Kits Market: Region Analysis

North America food testing kits market is expected to account a major share in terms of revenue, followed by Europe market. This can be attributed to rising incidence of foodborne diseases, high prevalence of allergic reactions, especially among consumers in the in the US, presence of key food safety testing companies, and stringent regulatory inspection such as European Food Safety Authority (EFSA).

Asia Pacific food testing kits market is expected to register a significant growth rate, owing to growing export activities, rising spending on food among consumers, and improvement in standards of living.

Global Food Testing Kits Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Target Tasted:

Pathogens

Meat species

GMOs

Allergens

Mycotoxins

Others (Pesticides and other residues in food)

Segmentation by Technology:

Immunoassay-based

PCR-based

Enzyme substrate-based

Segmentation by Sample:

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood Products

Dairy Products

Packaged Food

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals, Grains & Pulses

Nuts, Seeds & Spices

Others (Dietary supplements and food additives)

